Wealth, rumors, manipulation of votes, murder… Trailer for ‘The Politician’, the series of Ryan Murphy for Netflix – News series

What next from the creator of ‘American Horror Story’ and ‘Glee’ is headed by Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton and Zoey Deutch, among others. Premiere on the 27th of September.

Premieres September 27 and you can already see the trailer of The Politician, the debut of Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Glee) for Netflix. The story revolves around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt, Giving the note), student of an institute of Santa Barbara, Calif., which will do all that is necessary to become president (and until a tenant of the White House). To recruit a cancer patient (Zoey Deutch, We all want something) to raise their percentage of approval. But what happens when someone finds a video of this called “mammon” to a reporter gay? It’s all over.

Wealth, rumors, manipulation of votes, attempts of murder and other crazy things typical of Ryan Murphy take a leisurely stroll around this fiction (eight episodes) with a cast of many of their faces featureless. Apart from Ben Platt, the title also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott, Bette Midler, January Jones and a long etc.

“I will be president of the U.S. Is a fact. I think getting to the president”. You can decide if you love or hate Payton Hobart and if you believe all his promises in the trailer that we leave it up to the top.