thus he brings the cardigan this spring

Katie Homes and the look full of basic cardigan as a pledge star for the day you need comfort in the big city

The american actress says that the shoes Veja are for any everyday look

Not all of life are lookazos red carpet, such that we can only dream of. We love to watch them, analyze them, and obtain from them all the tricks of style that we can bring to our day-to-day or for our events, but we are also obsessed with looks real yes we can replicate with ease and more if we can do it with the basics of our wardrobe. And in this the actress Katie Holmes inspires us like no other.

Katie is probably the star of Hollywood that grew most in style during 2019 to become an inesperado style icon. The latest tests we have recently been with a impressive suit jacket and pants satin blue , with the top puffed sleeves with the that became a look in a lookazo or days ago when we showed you have the skirt more trend, pleated and leather for a “look and feel “working” ideal; and their latest styling gives you more points: a look very simple, on-trend, very comfortable and with basic to spend the day in the city.

DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes, of whom we can say that it is the “queen of the cardigan,” elegy this perfect outfit for the halftime to enjoy a day like any other in New York. The interpreter, yes, he chose one very different point curly, nothing more to see us in love, and still more by the way you carry it and fit it with the rest of the look. Without a t-shirt underneath, with pants tight jeans torn at the knee and sports shoes white.

To complete this “outfit”, Katie added a maxi bags of blue leather, and designing the complete look opting for a mono top for styling. And is that what it was on this occasion is enjoying a normal day in the city, as any of us.

