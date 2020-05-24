The unusual value of the portfolios favorite of Kylie Jenner of the brand “Herms”

Not even because Kylie Jenner it has been kept in house in strict compliance with the quarantine has ceased to generate news, because each movement generates a lot of reactions on social networks.

Recently the tv reality star was surprised by their followers with a zip in where it was accompanied by one of their luxurious purses, ac will disclose the impressive value it has.

On several occasions Jenner has let know that is fantica of the portfolios, and you just need to see your profile on Instagram to see that your clset est full of them.

The great protagonist of the photo Kylie it is a piece of the well-known brand “Herms” and is part of the collection called “Vintage Iconic Bag X Jay Ahr”, this is one of your favourite brands.

The socialit has revealed on several occasions that, to her, their portfolios are one of your greatest investments, and it is that you are not all economic. In fact, we kno the value of a that has in conjunction with her mother, Kris Jenner.

The portfolio that adorn the looks of the mogul of make-up and his mother is of skin of crocodile, with a buckle of 18-carat gold and about 205 diamonds on the lugs; which has a value of about 380.000 dollars.

There is No doubt of that the u.s. it is one of the famous ms excntricas at the time of dressing, though it is usually criticised for preferring the use of animal skin, but it seems that this concerns you very little.