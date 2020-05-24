The speech strongest ever delivered by queen Elizabeth II

The monarch of the United Kingdom and the North of Ireland wrote a message, the stronger, which did not reach to speak to all of your nations

The queen Elizabeth II has faced many difficult times during his reign, beginning with the death of his father, king George IV, who died while she was visiting in the african continent, accompanied by her husband, the duke of Edinburgh.

However, even though they always look stoic and firm in their pronouncements, there was one that never said and that is the strongest of all the releases of the sovereign.

(EFE)

Before the queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland a message to all nations, he prepares with his team at the Buckingham palace so that it is perfect, without error and without the possibility of misunderstandings, and there was one who never uttered and that, assure their loved ones, it is the strongest of all: according to Mirror, the monarch and his aides to write a speech in preparation for a possible attack of the Cold Warin 1983.

And that, they say, would have had a greater impact than the offered before the pandemic by Covid-19. Also read: Wealth of Salma Hayek is bigger than that of queen Elizabeth ll

(EFE)

The channel ITV have a documentary titled “The Queen: Inside the Crown”, in which Robert Hardman explains the message “secret”. “These are his words to a nation on the cusp of annihilation, thermonuclear,” describes Mirror. Also read: Queen Elizabeth II gives a historic speech, and the world acclaims your message

Here, the strongest message that has been written: “the horrors of war could not have seemed more remote as my family and I shared our christmas joy with the growing family of the Commonwealth. Now, this madness of war is spreading once more by the world and our brave country must prepare again to survive great difficulties”, shared the English newspaper.

He continues: “I Never forgot the sorrow and the pride I felt when my sister and I, we snuggle around the computer listening to the inspiring words of my father (George VI) on that fateful day in 1939 (at the start of the Second World War). Not for a moment imagined that this solemn and terrible duty I would fall some day. But whatever the terrors that await us all, the qualities that have helped us keep our freedom intact twice during this sad century will once more our strength”.

(EFE)

And so closes what would be the message ever spoken by the sovereign: “My husband and I share with families all over the country the fear we feel for sons and daughters, husbands and brothers who have left our side to serve their country.”