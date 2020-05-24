The great concern of Kris Jenner, that war should break out between their daughters, the Kardashian sisters

A long time Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney maintain a relationship somewhat distant, a relationship that is marked by their terrible arguments, discussions, and different ways of seeing life… And although we thought that Kim and Kourtney had managed to settle their differences, it seems that things between them are more strained than ever.

Recently, in a new development of the famous family program ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’we see Kim proposes to dismiss Kourt after her to make sure that they would stop recording the program that has taken them to the pinnacle of success.

A tension between the Kardashian sisters that is a great concern for the matriarch of the clan, Kris Jenner, who has not hesitated to be so fearful of a possible war to erupt between his daughters and it will be the end of the strong family ties that so much characterizes to them.

Will Kris Jenner, their daughters to speak up and overcome their differences?

