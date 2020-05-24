“The Boy. The curse of Brahms ‘ hit theaters next July 10

The next 10 of July will arrive to our screens “The Boy. The curse of Brahms”, the closing film of the 17th edition of the SYFY FANTASTIC FILM, held in Madrid from 5 to 8 march.

The director William Brent Bell (The boy, the Devil Inside), and the screenwriter Stacey Wag, turn to get behind the cameras and the script in this new installment of the blockbuster independent horror film released in 2016. Katie Holmes (‘Batman Begins’) will be in charge of dealing with the sinister Brahms, along with Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl), Owain Yeoman (Emergence, The Mentalist) and Christopher Convery (Me: what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger).

Liza (Katie Holmes), her husband and her son Jude have just moved to the former Mansion Heelshire. They are unaware of the terrifying dangers that the house hides, but when Jude makes a new friend: a doll of human form called Brahms, it will be best that you don’t break their rules or it will be too late.

Then we leave you with the trailer of this film that promises a good helping of scares.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Slr-TlXVutg(/embed)