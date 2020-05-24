the best songs from the movie Disney Channel| Shock.co

The first decade of 2000 was definitive for the development of a lot of children. Thanks to the easy access of cable television, the children and teens of the time began to use a lot of international products that are aired on children’s channels such as Disney Channel, Jetix or Nickelodeon. In this video you can see some of the best animated series that were issued with success in those media.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WyFE1m5xQUQ(/embed)

There were many animated projects, but without a doubt the musical films of the Disney Channel joined to the peeled during your free time. The Cheetah Girls, Jump In, Camp Rock they are very remembered, but there was one that broke records, changed the rules of the game and became flagship of the channel: High School Musical. In fact, the second part of the film set a record for Disney to achieve 21 million viewers in its opening night. A figure that had never been reached and that it is very difficult to see again.

The film is directed by choreographer Kenny Ortega, famous for being a regular contributor to the shows of half-time of the Super Bowl, and the mind behind the tours Dangerous Michael Jackson and the videos Like a virgin and Material girl Madonna.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YO3sg3rfreU(/embed)

The film is starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Gabreel. The three parties left a lot of songs that made High School Musical made concert tours, achieved #1 in listings youth awards as the American Music Awards and a lot of gold records for sales of physical and digital. In Latin america many remember Are you of Belanova, the Spanish version of What I’ve Looking For.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sISyuR3y4k8(/embed)

These are 15 songs that all peeled of the time will remember.

1. A Night to Remember

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZ99xx_g-dc(/embed)

2. I don’t dance

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBAN0S3rW_I(/embed)

3. We’re all in this together

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gbrbUfYSt0E(/embed)

4. Now or never

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZXLzgm6901U(/embed)

5. Everyday

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dmujZr6ld4(/embed)

6. Fabulous

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44izuSvo9c0(/embed)

7. I want it all

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eswdydFXf78(/embed)

8. Gotta go my own way

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQzvSFsGX2k(/embed)

9. Just wanna be with you

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QD2Z_tSEScg(/embed)

10. Bet on it

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-t4vqd534Y(/embed)

11. All for one

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l285urjXfwI(/embed)

12. Get’cha Head In The Game

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l285urjXfwI(/embed)

13. You are the music in me

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzQQL5ZXn08(/embed)

14. Breaking free

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLa__49Ltv4(/embed)

15. What time is it?

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3hOP7qPDyI4(/embed)

