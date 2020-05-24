The 55 hours married to Britney Spears and other marriages short of celebrities

Maybe what you’ve seen in the news, the coronavirus has led to a increase of divorces in several chinese cities. The reason, apparently, is that having to be confined at home for many days, this has led to a worsening of the problems of coexistence in many marriages that have ended in divorce. And it is expected that when everything settles down in our country, the demands of divorce to skyrocket also after the predictable weeks of quarantine.

In Spain a marriage lasts on average 16,6 years, light years ahead of the average in the united States, which stood at just 8. However, these pairs of celebrities were going from the altar to the court in much, much, less time…

The chapel of the wedding of Britney. (Getty)

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander – 55 hours

The singer and his love of youth had grown up together in Kentwood, Louisiana. They had been friends and then ‘friends with benefits’, so when Britney Spears he was invited to Las Vegas to go with it New year’s eve 2004, he accepted. We were partying and the thing ended up like in that episode of ‘Friends’, with both married at a chapel in Sin City. But shortly after two days married signed the annulment.

Pam Anderson. (Getty)

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters – 12 days

Pam is an expert in relationships express that it does not often end well. After a stormy relationship with the former player of the French Valencia Adil Ramilast January married by surprise with the producer Jon Petersin what seemed like a real fairytale. But the thing did not catch or a couple of weeks. The rumors claim that Peters paid a debt that he had contracted the actress for $ 200,000. So at least hun a happy ending… for her.

Ali, saved by the bell. (Getty)

Mario Lopez and Ali Landry – Two weeks

The recalled AC Slater from ‘Saved by the bell’ and the actress and model married in 2004. In two weeks were separated. What happened? Apparently, days before the wedding at the bachelor party of Mario in Mexico, he cheated with another. When I was a photo incriminadora, Landry ended the stroke of a pen with their brief relationship.

Kim and Kris. (Getty)

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries – 72 days

In 2011, Kim Kardashian he married the star of the NBA Kris Humphries and, of course, everything about that wedding was a fundamental part of that season on their reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. Supposedly, the couple pocketed $ 18 million dollars due to the divorce and his brief marriage, which led many to suspect it was all a montage.

Lisa and Nic, professionals of the divorce. (Getty)

N. Cage and Lisa M. Presley – 3 months, 15 days

Although your wedding with Erika Koike only lasted 4 horrible days, the truth is that this was much more media. It is recognised that both the academy award-winning actor as the daughter of the king of rock, Lisa Marie Presley, has 4 divorces behind her back, so that no one tore the garments when, in 2002, Nicolas Cage requested the separation.

Jennifer and Bradley. (Getty)

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito – 4 months

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito, both actors, were married at the end of December 2006. Four months later, she requested the divorce. Years later, in his autobiography ‘Jennifer”s Way’, Esposito revealed that when he met Cooper “not what was so attractive”, but still ended up falling in love. Later discovered that in addition to “fun and intelligent”, the actor was, according to her, “cocky, arrogant and a master of manipulation.”

Dennis and Carmen, ticking bomb. (Getty)

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman – 5 months

The athlete and the actress were, since then, a couple rare. They were married in Las Vegas in 1998 after, how not to, a night of wild party and lots of alcohol. “Dennis was the life of the party, it was fun. The people did not understand why he loved him because he had a bad reputation for being a bad boy”, he confessed Carmen Electra after your separation.