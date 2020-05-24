Nikki Bella did not want to ‘force’ to John Cena have children

2020-05-21 21:30:09

Nikki Bella has said that he separated from his ex-boyfriend John Cena because he wanted to “force him” to have children.

Nikki Bella did not want to “force” her ex-boyfriend John Cena to have children.

The ex-fighter 36-year-old now awaits his first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, canceled her romance with fellow star of the WWE John in 2018, only a few weeks before that they should get married, and now has said his decision. it was influenced by the different opinions of the couple about having children.

She said during an appearance on the podcast ‘Better Together’: “In general, we had a relationship so amazing, they were just two people who wanted two different lives. We were trying to make it one.

“Even at the end, when I was ready to give me children, I realized that that was not what we wanted. And that’s really, you know, what pushed me to the end, it was, if I’m going to force someone to be a father … what if you look by the way and repents of everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life? Is that what you want? And I remember thinking: ‘It is Not what I want. ”

The star of ‘Total Fine’ recently spoke about her relationship with John in his new memory, ‘Incomparable’, when he said that “he concealed his desire for marriage and children “as deeply as he could” during their romance six years.

She explained: “instead of turning and facing it, pushed it under the rug and I thought I could pretend it was not there. As I was terrified of losing my love, I filled my desire to be married and to have children as deeply as I could. It was clear that they were not on the menu for him. However, this is difficult, because if you lean that way, the more you fall in love with someone, the more you want it all. however, I expressed those needs. I was worried that my ex what to cancel and I let them go. And although I wanted these things very badly, I just wanted more of him. “

And Nikki admitted that it has “many regrets” about his relationship with John as I struggled with “feelings of loneliness and abandonment” due to his relationship with his father.

He added: “I regret a lot from that relationship. The main one is that I would like to have known better before entering it. I wish I had understood the patterns in my life and my relationship with mine. father, and reported how I react to the love, limits, and feelings of abandonment. I think I could have avoided some of what happened. Because of who my father was when I was 15 years old, I learned to fill the holes. I hope that I leave behind and to find a way not to confront or acknowledge those feelings of loneliness and abandonment “.

