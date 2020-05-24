Marie Claire | Katie Holmes has the look of half-time perfect

IDEAL. Perhaps no word can sum up best the tick style of the actress of 40 years: Katie Holmes never ceases to give in the blank with their looks of the street and left us boquiabiertas with a set of seemingly classic, however, it gives a lot of play.

The former protagonist of Dawson, on a walk with their daughter, Suri, for the Big Apple, opted for a look that’s inspiring, that retrieves all of the items seen on the catwalks.

Their keys: a pullover fleece 3/4 sleeve and swan-neck of a color that we don’t get tired of watching, the lavendercombined in the most unexpected way, with a pleated skirt in shades of chocolate.

A mix and match that gives prominence to los pastel, absolute trend of winter but also this summer, and to the eternal earth tones that blend in with nature this season.

The star finiquitó your look with accessories in neutral tones, a couple of mules between and the bag twisted in natural tone, which we will also see next to the pearl-and-network-Instagram. Sunglasses patterned carey are the ones that mark the difference in the end.

Looking for more ideas of looks?

Do not hesitate to try combinations of tones claritos with other more powerful: we love the combination of coral with klein blue, or pastel yellow and green. Unstoppable.

The pullover of knitted or wool supports almost any bottom: if you’re looking for comfort, try wear with blue jeans, if you want to take it even to your after and evening cocktail, the skirt or palazzo is your best option. Gold jewels XXL will give a plus of sophistication

If looking to an alternative to the mules, you may want to try with the dancer, a timeless that shines this spring with tip or by way of a second skin, as shoe ballet.

Take note and copy the look of half-time the ideal of Katie Holmes, in national version.

Skirt

Reversionamos this midi skirt in leather.

Pullover

With buttons well present and a tone played.

Bag

Sole, a must for any season.

Mules or Swedish

Yellow, with ribbons and with a piece of boa.

Glasses

A bet more when carey left for the winter. Fact: this season the sun glasses will be square or will not be.

