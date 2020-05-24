“Lost”: from the popular to the I almost forgot What happened with the cast these 10 years? | PHOTO Series

Since its premiere in 2005, “Lost” it became a phenomenon of popular culture. What is the island? Why all the passengers of the plane crash seem to be connected? The series ended on 23 may 2010, without answer many questions, but left everything the cast as the actors needed more of the TV. Stardom to them seemed assured.

But to succeed in a series does not guarantee that the following work of the cast are equally acclaimed. You know that well Jorge Garcia, the late Hugo from “Lost”, who sought to fame with the series “Alcatraz”; another mystery that was aimed high and that only lasted one season. Had to settle with being a recurring on “Hawaii Five-0” series, where she was also involved Daniel Dae Kim, who was Jin on the island.

Terry O Quinn, winner of the Emmy for playing survivor, John Locke, also had a crucial role in the next decade of television. It may be that their most important role is secondary in “Patriot”, one of the best series Amazon Prime Video.

Evangeline Lilly, who played the criminal Kate, it’s who the best was at the end of “Lost”. After his role in the trilogy of the “Hobbit”, he played the Wasp in the movies of the Movie Universe of Marvel “Ant Man,” “Ant Man and the Wasp” and “Avengers: Endgame”. Is expected to return in the next tape of the series.

You know the fate of the rest of actors of “Lost” in in the gallery that opens this article.

Created by J. J. Abrams, “Lost” follows the story of the survivors of oceanic flight 815 of Oceanic Airlines, which also falls on an island full of supernatural events, including a monster of black smoke that kills randomly.

