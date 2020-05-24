LasImperdibles: Eleven perfect movies to see with your pets

Don’t miss this listing of films available on HBO Go.

Looking for proposals perfect to enjoy at home? Thanks to HBO Gowe’ve brought you a list with some movies where the protagonists are our four-legged friends. Ready the popcorn and your favorite beverage, these are eleven tapes are perfect to see with your pet.

THE SECRET LIFE OF YOUR PETS 2

Universal Pictures gives us this fun tape animated, run by Chris Renaud and Jonathan del Val. This time, Max is facing big changes in his life: his mistress Katie has not only married, but also has been a mother for the first time. On a field trip to a new friend that will teach you to master your fears.

SCOOBY DOO 2: MONSTERS LOOSE

The beloved Scooby-Doo and his friends will have to confront an anonymous masked with evil plans to terrorize the city of Coolsville. The film boasts the presence of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Matthew Lillard, Seth Green, Linda Cardellini, and Alicia Silverstone.

SCOOBY DOO! AND BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD

In this adventure of Scooby’s gang, Batman seek the help of Mystery to the order to save gotham City in Crimson Cloak. The tape lively was in charge of Jake Castorena, who has worked on Batman Unlimited and The Justice League in action.

SCOOBY AND THE CURSE OF THE 13TH GHOST

After retiring from the resolution of cases, Mystery of the order you must return to action to solve a new riddle. In the movie directed by Cecilia Aranovich, Vincent van Ghoul will contact the group to finish resolving an investigation and catch the 13th Ghost that escaped from the Chest of Demons.

THE REASON TO BE WITH YOU: A NEW JOURNEY

Dennis Quaid stars in a story that will move even the most strong of the house. The film follows the story of a loyal dog named Bailey, that you will find the meaning of his existence through the human, who will also teach you many lessons. Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, Jake Manley and Henry Lau make up the cast of the tape.

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 3

If you’re looking for adventure, the end of the franchise How to train your dragon the perfect choice. Hiccup and Chimuelo, the young viking and the dragon that we conquered from the first installment, will a last adventure in which you will discover finally your true destiny. Even if it means putting to the test the ties that bind them.

SUPER CANINE

The family comedy of the 2018, it stars Will Arnett, who will give life to Frank, an FBI agent who will work with the official way Max to infiltrate a contest canine in Las Vegas and rescue a baby panda stolen.

MY FOOTPRINTS HOME

After being separated from his owner, the puppy Bella will start a trip of 400 miles to return to his house. This emotive proposal has the involvement of Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King, Alexandra Shipp, John Cassini, Wes Studi, Edward James Olmos and Chris Bauer.

A-X-L

This production of action and science fiction has as its protagonist a dog robot and a human named Max, played by Alex Neustaedter. After forming a significant emotional bond, miles and his friend Sara attempt to do everything possible to defend the creature, developed with military technology.

DESTINED TO RIDE

The film follows the story of Lily, a young girl who is sent to a horse ranch of his aunt during the summer. There you will meet a foal indomitable that will begin to domesticate, that is, until a competitive race puts everything at risk. The film was led by Madeline Carroll, under the direction of Anna Elizabeth James.

AS DOGS AND CATS

We ended up listing with a tape that has already been turned into a classic. If you want to finish your week with a fun movie you can enjoy, 2001, in which a Persian cat looks forward to and decides to lead an attack cat massive against man’s best friend, the dog. Who will win in this fight?

