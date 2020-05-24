Kris Jenner reveals details of her sex life with Corey Gamble

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a recent episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kris Jenner be honest about the sex life that you carry with Corey Gamble.

The matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner revealed that she is always willing to have fun with her boyfriend in privacy, but wondered if it was normal to experience that situation at his age.

During a conversation with her best friend, Faye Resnickthe socialite he confessed that “he is always in a mood” to have sex, and that he did not know if that was at all well.

“I don’t know what is going on, but I think there is something really wrong with me, because I’m always in the mood,” admitted the entrepreneur, 65 years of age.

Before this, Resnick responded with humor to the concern of Jenner, “you’re a girl so bad! I’m so happy for you. Don Corey is the luckiest man in the world!”.

“My daughters were doing you a bad time, just because I have a life and I am a woman with hormones,” said Kris separately during the episode.

“Then, the only person I can always talk about this kind of stuff is Faye, one of my best friends. And I know that she will not be the kind of person who judge me and she will be the one who understands me,” explained the mom of Kim Kardashian.

The matriarch of the empire of Kardashian-Jenner was full of praise on his partner, and said he is very attracted to him, so that the spark of desire has never been extinguished in her, despite being higher than that for 25 years.

“Corey is like a song Luther Vandross that she walks and talks. It is very sexy, always, and all I want to do is listen to the music,” he told Jenner to his friend. “Corey is with someone much older and I think that as you get older, it is assumed that you should not be of ‘humor,’” lamented the famous 64-year-old.

However, Kris found comfort in her friend, who made him see that all of this was happening to him was normal, as both lived in a great stage of their lives.

“No, that’s not true,” said the friend of the famous. “Supposedly, this is the time of our lives in which everything happens to us. Let these old people are having fun, literally!”. said Faye.

“Sex at my age is a beautiful thing, and my daughters do not understand that in reality I am so lucky to have these feelings,” Jenner added to the conversation to agree with your friend about what you experience in your sex life.

Jenner and Gamble have a relationship from 2014, a year after the mother of six children was separated from her ex-husband Bruce Jenner, which later went through a physical transformation to become Caitlyn Jenner.

Last month in an episode of the famous reality show celebrity, Jenner took a few more cups during the birthday Gamble, and their three older daughters, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, worshipped the fun time of his mother.

