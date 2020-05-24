Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate the sixth anniversary of their lavish wedding/Photo: E! Online

Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West! The couple said “I do” six years ago today, on may 24, in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kim and Kanye were joined to those closest to them, along with celebrities such as Andrea Bocelli and Steve McQueen. However, the most important was the presence of all the clan Kar-Jenner, including the daughter of the bride and groom, North West.

Since then, Kim and Kanye have received three more children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and seem to be stronger than ever, both as parents as partners! Last year, the pair even renewed their vows in a private ceremony.

To celebrate the sixth wedding anniversary of the duo’s iconic, we remember all the beautiful photos of the nuptials Italian. Do yourself a favor and remember all of it, from the couture gown Givenchy Kim to the speech of 20 minutes of Kanye, by scrolling through the gallery below.

The wedding of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Music to your ears

Kanye surprised Kim by making the tenor star Italian Andrea Bocelli serenatara the wedding party. He sang “Ave Maria” as Kim walked down the aisle, as well as his hit “con te partirò”.

Andrea Bocelli sang at the wedding of Kim and Kanye



Couture bridal

Kardashian, seen here in her last dress in the workshop of Givenchy in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a gown as for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. “He seemed very calm and confident,” she told E! Philip Wolff, who trimmed the hair of the bride before going to Europe . “Excited, for sure. Not nervous, no.”

The expensive wedding dress of Kim Kardashian



You may kiss the bride!

The couple closed the lips after the pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. the declared man and wife. “I feel blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours,” said the matriarch Kris Jenner to E! News after the wedding of Kimye.

Kardashian and West sealed their love with a kiss



I present to you the sr. and the sra. West!

The wedding cost about $ 2.8 million reported, and that doesn’t include the week in Paris! The celebrity guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen, and Tyga.

There were hundreds of guests at the luxurious wedding



Married parents and proud

Just after exchanging vows, Kim and Kanye were on the roof of the Forte di Belvedere to take photos. This is the first photo of them with North as a married couple.

North, is the eldest daughter of the couple



New member of the family

After saying “Yes”, Kanye talks to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner and her many sisters-in-law in a sunny room at the Forte di Belvedere.

Kanye West is from six years ago became a Kardashian



Ready for the honeymoon

Kardashian changed into a mini Balmain for the reception. “It was a wonderful evening, to be forgotten,” he told E! The designer florentine Ermanno Scervino. News of the wedding of Kimye. “I wish Kim and Kanye the beauty of Florence will remain forever in their hearts.”

The multi-billion-dollar couple usually show their love



Newlyweds

The newlyweds wore leather jackets to the game and sat for photos inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a speech to the wedding that lasted about 20 minutes. In a moment, called Kardashian a “industry” and “the most remarkable people of our time” who can “make the world a better place.”