Khloé Kardashian surprised with a change of look; how is it operated?

Khloé Kardashian has taken actions to support the people of the third age at the pay-in pantries and buy gift cards for up to 200 employees of the supermarkets during the pandemic of coronavirus. Now, the sister less of the Kardashian provoked a number of reactions to the sharing a few photographs in which he looks totally different.

Khloé shared with his 111 million followers photographs that showed his most recent changed look, where he left behind his characteristic mane platinum and changed by the merger of brown hair and blonde, better known as bronde.

To accompany the three photos of his new look, he wrote the message “location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn ????” (Location: under the skin of dog.) Compared to her sister, Kim Kardashian, Khloé does not show so many changes of image, his last was in 2015, when he chose the blond platinum as the badge of their personal image.

However, the new look of Khloé Kardashian surprised and generated a debate with his followers, because, in addition to the hair, in the pictures he is seen with an intense tan on your skin, makes your eyes stand out more and that her features look different to other photos, some internet users pointed out that there was excess of Photoshop, while others pointed out that surgery was performed.

“My beautiful girl” “Go Off” “OMG that color” “Holy Molly! Lights radiant” “Who is the girl in the photographs?”and “Where is Khloé? Are some of the comments that received the sister Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian and her sisters are supporting in the pandemic

According to several U.s. media, Khloé went to two stores of Los Angeles in the hours in which older adults attend to avoid the overcrowding of the people; there, the blonde paid several food pantries and purchased gift cards for 200 employees.

“During this time, it is important that we support organizations working to do good to our community”, was a message that the model was published some days ago on their social networks.

Other members of the dynasty Kardashian have done the same to help people during this health crisis, such as Kylie Jenner, who donated a million dollars to help get medical supplies.

Kim Kardashian is joined to the initiative of his younger sister by donating, through its textile company, a million dollars (a little more than 23 millions of pesos)for the families affected by the covid-19 and allocated 20 percent of the profits to charities with the same purposes.

For its part, the matriarch, Kris Jenner, joined with the institution Coty Inc. to develop gel sanitizer aimed at frontline workers, who are fighting the coronavirus.

