Khloé Kardashian confuses his fans with his radical change of look

Without a doubt, the Kardashian sisters know very well how to be in mouth of all. Among his controversial family, their extravagant looks and their sexy photos, older daughters of Kris Jenner never goes unnoticed. On this occasion, has been Khloé who has caused a stir on social networks with its most recent publication on social networks, in that bragged about his new and radical change of look, surprising more than one with your new appearance, as it almost looks as if it was another person.



Through his profile in Instagram, the youngest of the Kardashian sisters shared a series of photographs, showing a mane of chestnut and forgetting your look silvery, which had been used some years ago and with which his followers differed from their other sisters, which tend to bring the hair darker or colors. “Location: under the skin of this ‘bad girl’”, was the text that accompanied his controversial album of photos.

Although Khloé looks gorgeous in her new pictures, her fans could not avoid the cuestionarle why she looks so different, because her new shade of hair, the socialite looks completely different to how he did in his last appearance on social networks, still with his look blond platinum, which had already become an essential feature of it.



Among the thousands and thousands of comments, did not go unnoticed to his former spouse and father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, who could not resist the beauty of Khloé and went on to leave their signature under the publication, which has received over 4 million likes. “Baddie. I agree with the caption“he wrote the leading. It should be noted that it is common to see Tristan one of the many comments that daily receives the lesser of the Kardashian.

Although Khloé looks very different to as he often does, the truth is that has shown that a blonde or chestnut, beauty is the same and does not doubt in presumirla in their social networks, knowing that there will always be controversy around him or his sisters. Do you like your new image?



