INTERVIEW CBN | The actor and film producer from cordoba, Daniel Delevín, confined in the united States, tells us how he is living these days and how it faces the future

Raised between the neighborhoods of The Bright and Garden City where his family, Daniel Delevin is one of those people that picked up the suitcase looking for a future full of light and well away from your Cordova native, has recognized a great success in an environment that is particularly multi-faceted.

If we review his trajectory, to say that Daniel began courses of Theatre of Youth at the “Youth House”.

At the age of 19 had already traveled two times Andalusia with different theater productions. With a basic training in centres of teatro municipal, he moved to Madrid where he joined the prestigious center of studies of the Performing Arts at Cristina Rota, combining your training with other schools and trying to complete his artistic formation bringing together the different sources of dramatic art.

In the year 2012 was a successful and critically acclaimed theatrical tour with the play “Ciao Misterix”, he finished his studies in dramatic art, and began the filming of the short film “Colours”, directed by the director majorcan Biel. This work proved to be the springboard for your work to be seen and appreciated outside Spain, entering in the selection of the Oscars.

Could also enter in the official selection of the Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale), where it received critical satisfactory.

However, that same year he suffered an accident in the pool at the Four Seasons hotel Los Angeles together with other family problems, forced Delevin to retire for more than a year and a half until your total recovery. During this time he continued linked to the world of cinema with the participation as an executive producer on several films of american production.

In addition, in the year 2006, he decided to give his first steps in the international film and shot the film in Hollywood “The Air I Breathe”” along with Brendan Fraser, Andy Garcia and Sarah Michelle Gellar), a film in which he had a secondary role. This was the first feature film that is filmed with the production company NALA Films.

In these years he has participated in the work “Absolulety Perhaps!!” directed by the famous Italian director Franco Zeffirelli in the West End of london, a minor character, but that gave him his first step on the international theatre and English.

In the year 2007, it received a major artistic recognition in his home town being chosen “Cordovan of the Year”. During the year 2007, he developed his work as a producer, to the couple of as an actor, and founded the company “SHOWme Latin” with two other partners for the development from the year 2008 in projects both in TV for Latin America, as well as for the cinema and the theatre.

In the year 2016 published in Spain and throughout the Americas the book of personal development: The Power of a Dream (Editorial Mestas Editions). This book has managed to position itself in the list of the best-selling (Best-Sellers) in more than 14 countries of hispanic speech in the genre of Self-help over many months. At the same time Delevin made a successful lecture tour based on his philosophy as it is possible to be happy achieving your goals in life.

The book The Power of a Dream is based on the blog of that name, which is one of the blogs of Self-help most important and long-lived in Spanish language on the Internet and the winner of several international awards.

Also in the year 2016 wrote, produced and starred in the tv series Fairy Godmother, who starred along with the actor nominated for the academy award for Terrence Howard, Jeannette Rodríguez, Maria Bravo, Wendy Braga, Macarena Rivero, Nora Velazquez. Directed and produced by film director Majorcan Biel Fuster and produced by Michael Mendelsohn. Fairy Godmother was released worldwide in the year 2017.

Daniel Delevin is in addition to a few of the young creators of television formats most promising and quoted in Latin America. In addition to creating and writing the series of television, Fairy Godmother (played by a actor nominated for Oscar award), participates in the creation and writing of various film productions USE.

Daniel Delevin is one of the artists of the province’s most important and international of his generation, being a reference for generations to come.

In his interview, Daniel tells us his story, beginnings and difficulties to become who he is today, and how have you lived this time of doubt by the crisis of the coronavirus.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlZg2eA3D38(/embed)