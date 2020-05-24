In jail, the producer is a new voice for the prisoners, and himself News

NEW YORK-David Jassy was a successful music producer who has worked with Britney Spears and others, when he was sent to jail for killing a man during an altercation. While serving his time, listen to talented young people arrested rap in the yards at San Quentin State Prison with a skill and power. In his cell, where Jassy use your keyboard to make beats, he invited the men to perform rap free and taught about the composition and production of music.

In the jail of the media center, Jassy uploaded every sound of your keyboard to a computer so that he could produce music digitally. The word got out about Jassy music initiative as part of the prison for Juvenile Offenders Program, and the donors, including the Grammy-winning producer Greg Wells — contributed audio equipment, the transformation of the media lab on a full production studio.

Celebrities even got involved, including J. Cole, Kim Kardashian West, Common, MC Hammer — all who visited San Quentin to see Jassy efforts and encourage the inmates to keep pushing through.

Now, an album of the songs will be released to streaming platforms, on the 29th of May in the Equity of the Distribution, Roc Nation, in the house of music distribution platform. “San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1”, produced by Jassy, has 17 young rappers to tell their stories.

“It is so beautiful when you see the transition of the young people who come in, because many of them really act because he is hurt or scared — because you have to maintain a certain façade in prison, does not prove that soft,” Jassy, who is Swedish, said in an interview with The Associated Press in Stockholm. “For them, basically, of being vulnerable in a mixtape in the jail and to speak their truth, it is not an easy thing to do.”

Despite the fact that some rap may be blasphemy heavy, Jassy, he challenged the young artists and say to them bad words were not allowed in the songs.

“A lot of them when they were like, ‘Man, how am I going to record a rap without cursing?’,” Jassy, he recalled. “But when you take away the bad words, bad words is almost like a barrier that kind of shields the people from getting to know you. And I told them, I said, ‘If you’re a true MC, if you’re a real MC, you should be able to find all the words in place of the word and challenge yourself.”

he even had members of the rival gangs of rap in the same song. “All of a sudden, the people that do not normally say ‘hello’ to each of the others was saying ‘hello’ to the other in the courtyard,” he said.

Jassy, of 46 years, has produced and written songs for Sean Kingston, Ashley Tisdale, Heidi Montag and others. Even worked and recorded material with Spears, but the songs that were never published.

He was transferred to San Quentin in 2013. In 2010, he was convicted of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, and acquitted of charges of hit-and-run, and a second assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier this year, his sentence was commuted by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said Jassy had “demonstrated a true commitment to his rehabilitation.”

Jassy said that in prison he took advantage of the various programs that are offered, including classes in non-violent communication. He said that he also got his degree in prison.

“There’s nothing you can do to turn the time back, but what I can do is choose what I do with my days now. I can choose to only put positive things and try to help others as much as possible,” Jassy said. He is still sending beats to young rappers and will remain involved.

All revenue from the sales of “San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1” will be of benefit to the National Center for Victims of Crime, The Boys & Girls Club of Oakland and Potrero Hill Neighborhood House.

Jassy, said the flourishing of the rappers were very animated when they heard the album’s intro, which features shout-outs to J. Cole, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Common, T. I., Russell Simmons, Maxwell, Talib Kweli, Snoh Aalegra and Nick Cannon.

“When they heard other celebrities saying, ‘Hey, we’re backing you, we’re willing to give a second chance “— some of them actually started to cry,” she said.”It has given them the light in a very dark environment.”

Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe, who is also in the album of the song that opens the album, called the album “a testament to the power of music.”

“It is inspiring to see these young men use music as a rehabilitation tool, both to express themselves and to convey a positive message to communities across the country,” he said in a statement. “Creating an album is a complex process, so that for these young people to achieve this aim from within the San Quentin State Prison, you should be very proud.”