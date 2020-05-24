If “Friends” was a success, why the spin off Joey was a failure?

Joey Tribbiani I always need the rest of their friends and never was able to be alone. That could be the metaphor that sums up why the a spin off of the character of Matt Le Blanc it was a bad idea from the beginning.

After the historical end of Friends, Warner Channel needed a new bet that he will pick up the nostalgia of the widowers of the series. It is as well as the September 9, 2004 released Joey.

Read also: Final list: The 25 best scenes of “Friends” of all times

The story

Here, the actor moved to Hollywood to achieve his dream of becoming a recognized player and went to live with his sister Gina Tribbiani (Drea de Matteo) and his nephew Michael (Paulo Costanzo).

Although that series was about the misadventures of the charismatic Joey, unlike the love life of this character, never was able to conquer the audience and went off the air after two seasons in march of 2006.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-oyYogt_Ac(/embed)

The failure

How could it be that one of the most well known faces of the sitcom’s most famous on the planet was not a tremendous success?

In part, this is due to the sitcom promised something they never delivered: all of their marketing revolved around repeating the same thing, when we were having a coffee in Central Perk in Manhattan, feelings of nostalgia and closeness that never came.

The fish out of the water

After saying goodbye to Chandler, Monica, Ross and Rachel, the writers wanted to get Joey to grow, putting him in situations outside of their comfort zone to stop being a child. But she always felt like a fish out of water.

Read also: “More than friends”, the noventera series of Herval Abreu tried to be the “Friends” chilean

Instead of coming back to bathe you in an environment where your character could shine, Joey went from a naive nice to be an adult bobalicón unable to sustain a relationship with someone your age and a victim of the bullying of his nephew, a child genius who took out several heads of intelligence, and that is constantly noted.

The change of tone

Instead of meeting with friends to have a good time, ended up being an interesting experience and even tortuous, as the beloved Joey, who was the heart of Friends and always with a joke to flower of lips, here happened to be the victim of the jokes.

Many times Chandler and Ross were picking on Joey for not being the most awake, or Rachel, Monica and Phoebe for the child that was, but as they were friends, it was always with affection and Tribbiani I had the opportunity to prove their worth in a loving environment, so that as the audience had not problem with join in the laughter.

However, being Joey’s mockery of the new characters that we did not know and that were not at all sympathetic with him, the jokes not we were funny because the audience widow of Friendsthe target audience, he enjoyed that his character will rain sobremojado. Although Tribbiani always tried to put a smile on the mouth of everyone, including the audience.

The charism

Joeythe series, also threw a hand to the other of the winning cards of his fiction mother: the artists and celebrity guests.

Ellen DeGeneres, Louie Anderson, Carmen Electra, Lucy Liu and Christina Ricciwere some, but without managing to generate the iconic moments that gave Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts or Danny DeVito.

The problem was not, by the way, in them, but in the characters, something that certainly also had an impact on the rest of the cast. None of them were really charismatic, endearing or generated that strange feeling of familiarity through the screen.

Read also: From the screen to your closet: The outfits of “Friends” that became fashion icons

And among them all was navigating to the derived Joey, with his natural charm and good-natured, but he could never develop the role of the protagonist. Surrounding characters unattractive, no doubt, but there will always be doubt whether it would have been in solitary in California be better accompanied.

Though we will always keep Joey sharing the floor with Chandler and it might be better to stay with that memory and close the door.