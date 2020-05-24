“I wanted her to be more available”, the reason of the divorce of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

You have revealed the alleged reasons for which the couple has dealt with their divorce, it seems that cultural differences have played an important role

A day given to know that Mary-Kate Olsen pressured New York authorities to expedite the processing of your divorce of Olivier Sarkozy, alleging that he had given him a while ‘unrealistic’ to leave his home in common in Manhattan, you have filtered the assumptions reasons that the couple has decided to put an end to your marriage.

After five years of marriage, the Hollywood actress and the French banker have decided to process your divorce, to half of the health crisis by Covid-19for reasons that have to do with a clash of interests between the couple.

People magazine argues that according to a source close to the actress, Olivier Sarkozy, 50 years, has always desired that his wife of 33 years to be “more available to him.” In addition to the cultural differences between both have played an important role in your separation.

“She is very focused on his career and he is very French and wanted her to be more available,” the source said to People magazine. “You can’t control a girl who has been on the track billionaire from 20 years ago,” said the same source.

The truth is that the designer and his sister Ashley Olsen have reaped great achievements in the world of fashion. 14 years ago they launched together The Row and still get great gains from this brand. Also, the twins have won five times the Prize of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, including the award in women’s clothing in 2012 and 2015.

And it is known that they have in mind to expand your business “offering a brand of style of life of women with access to the trendy premium at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit “, according to a statement from Kohls.

So it seems these differences have been significant for both, and after being protagonists of a thrilling romance that grabbed scores of headlines of the tabloids, have been forced to divorce, this would be the first for the actress and the second for the brother of former president French Nicolas Sarkozy.

