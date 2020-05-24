Happy birthday! The five best moments in the career of Dennis Rodman

The former star of the NBA, Dennis Rodmanmeets 59 years of a life replete with stories of effort and distortion, added to the fact of being one of the best defenders of all time, forming part of two historical computers of the League: the Bad Boys of Detroit Pistonsplus Chicago Bulls the tri-championship between 1996 and 1998.

During his career, which lasted 20 years, took further steps by San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, in addition Long Beach Jam in the united States, also played abroad, in Fuerza Regia de Monterrey and Dragons Tijuana in Mexico, Torpan Tojat of Finland and Brighton Bears in England, where he ended his career in 2006.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBoVDIvOrfI(/embed)

Therefore, in Bolavip we look at 5 iconic moments in the career of the Worm:

The King of the Bounce



With 2,01 metres tall, Rodman became the best rebounder in the history of the NBA, being the leader of that item for seven consecutive years, between 1992 and 1998, with an average of 14.9 per game, and also has the best percentage of bounces caught in attack (17.2% of the balls were theirs when I was in track), and the third in defense (29.6%) and second in total (23.4%).

A master defensive



Possessed as game features having side speed fantastic, fast hands, tremendous aggressiveness and pride reading defensive, both in anticipation, as the placement and direction of the aid, plus easy adaptation to all kind of opponent, which earned him to be elected seven times in the Best Quintet of the League between 1989 and 1996.

The record for the most unusual of his career



Without being a great shooter of free kicks, in 1997, scored nine of 12 pitches in the game before Dallas Mavericksand all thanks to a strategy of his coach, Don Nelson, who commanded Bubba Wells to cause errors; however, the strategy was not and Rodman resulted in the elimination for fouls more quickly in the history of the NBA.

Eccentric by nature



Off the court, Dennis Rodman became a character. Not only had the media’s romance with the singer Madonna and the actress Carmen Electrabut also in 1996 he announced his marriage in New York, to the surprise of all, dressing of bride, in an iconic image of pop culture, and all to present a book of his life. Remarkable.

Superstar in wrestling



In the middle of the NBA finals in 1998, Rodman missed a training of the Bulls for a very special reason: it was part with the mythical Hulk Hogan at a wrestling show in Detroit, and was not the only time, because in addition had the luxury of engaging in a boxing ring with his former rival on the court, as Karl Malone. All a show.