Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange at the head of the trailer of The Politician, the satire of Ryan Murphy for Netflix

MADRID, 20 Aug. (CulturaOcio) –

The Politician, the new series of Ryan Murphy, has launched a first and accelerated trailer that presents the facts on which value the series. The original fiction of Netflix narrate the vicissitudes of an ambitious young man who aspires to be president of the united States, in a production that also features Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange.

In the trailer, Payton Hobart, a student in wealthy Santa Barbara, California, begins by introducing a new companion for their campaign, Infinity Jackson. The young will suffer the consequences of the ambition of the political fledgling, who criticizes Jackson on the call of mammon to a reporter gay.

The obsession paranoid of Hobart by getting the presidency of your country passes, inevitably, by doing so before in your institute. “I will be president of the united States. It is a fact. I think getting to the president,” he says without modesty the protagonist. An unexpected crime for which Payton is suspicious stain the frantic race for the presidency, and put it in the game, his ambition and his greatest aspiration.

The new series of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, creators of Glee, the cast includes the aforementioned Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Rahne Jones or Theo Germaine. The Politician will hit the streaming service on the 27th of September.