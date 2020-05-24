Don does it again! Khloé Kardasahian creates controversy in social networks

The turn was once again Khloé , who has been in “the eye of the hurricane” since published another image that raised suspicions of a pregnancy or want to sue the lover of his ex. Now he was different and he shared with his 111 million of followers, who are tired of his mane platinum and now chose to be bronde.

“Location: beneath the skin of a bitch”, was the post with the accompanying two photographs with his new look that will feel pretty good. Khloé it is the member of the clan that least bet image changes, the last time was in 2015, when he chose, until today, was its color insignia, the blond platinum.

But now, this combination of brown with blonde has shocked and divided opinion among its followers. In addition to the hair, it also looks an intense tan in your skin, which highlighted his eyes, and even made his features were very different, therefore some say that there was an excess of Photoshop and others who underwent an operation.