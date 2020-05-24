Director of Zombieland is interested in doing a spin-off

It is a fact, people love zombie movies, you see characters giving the best that they can to save their lives is something that has flooded the books, video games, TV and films, and although not all films of this theme are good, there are always a few that stands out from the crowd, as was the tape of Ruben Fleischer, who by the way is interested in doing a spin-off of ‘Zombieland’.

This weekend you’ll be able to enjoy ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’, a film that arrives ten years after the original, which you liked greatly to the public. Combining horror and comedy is not easy, but with the performances of Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin all flowed in the right way, to the point of become a classic as of 2009.

To ‘Double Tap’, he is joined by new characters, such as Madison played by Zoey Deutch who has received very good critique on the part of the fans, but they are not the only ones who are fascinated by the new member, the director showed interest in doing a spin-off of Zombieland with Madison as protagonist.

“I would love to do an independent film in Madison. That story hasn’t been written yet. It would be fun to find out. In reality, that it would have been a good scene post credits these two (Madison and Berkeley) are in Babylon just being very silly together,” Fleischer said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

doThey will have to spend another ten years to see the spin-off? The director responds because it took so long to give us a continuation of the story.

“The easy answer is that I think that we all wanted to stretch a bit the legs and try different things. I think we were all excited about doing other things. But, the other thing is that we could not find the story right to tell. It took us a minute to get a story that we all thought that it was worth it, to go back to Zombieland. We all have much love for the original. Then, we kept to a really high level as to make sure that, if we were going to do a sequel, was at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that, ultimately, boils down to the script. Then, we all were demanding to make sure that worthwhile to gather the gang. Sometimes it takes time to do that well,” said the director in a previous interview.

That is to say that if you are arriving to perform the project, we will be sure to be a script worth doing, something that the fans sure will appreciate though it will take another ten years. While stakeholders would like a crossover with this iconic series.