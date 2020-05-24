Dababy, Post Malone, Joji and much, much more

Again #LoMejorDeLaSemana. The playlist Sunday returns with a new edition that, fuck it, the truth is that it is full of great songs. The confinement is still there but, of course, the fans need a little music to liven up the quarantine.

There is where the artists. Despite the fact that, in normal conditions, the flow of music releases should be much smaller than usual, the effect of #mequedoencasa is to be such that we do not stop to hear new material by these voices that have a music studio at home -luck-.

But well, leaving aside the talk, #LoMejorDeLaSemana arrives starring the new album Dababy. If you seems little reason now to give the play, I will tell you that you will also be able to enjoy the last of 21 Savage next to Summer Walker, the new-but old – of 50 Cent with Post Malone, the new advancement of the work of Jojisomething Fire and, well, much, much more.

Do you want to enjoy the playlist? Do not talk more. It is time to relax and go through here underneath.

Dababy ft Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Emulating the title you chose 21 Savage and Post Malone with that theme that was heard around the world, Dababy and Roddy Ricch do the same to present ‘Rockstar’, which is only one of the thirteen songs that make up ‘Blame It On ‘ Baby’, the new job Dababy and, how not, one of the candidates for album of the year already.

50 Cent ft Post Malone – ‘Tryna Fuck Me Over’

It is worth it. If it is a rare collaboration between 50 Cent and Post Malonemore what is the story behind the music video ‘Tryna Fuck Me Over’. As you can see, Posty carries no tattoos on the face, and is that the clip was recorded in 2016, the date on which it came out the mixtape call ‘The Kanan Tape’. 50 he had forgotten to publish the clip. Things that happen.

21 Savage ft Summer Walker – ‘Secret’

What of 21 Savage it is amazing. Is the only artist in the world able to convert a flow tedious, cansino and left in a style that was mesmerizing, one of those that make you think for hours and that you will remain in your head for weeks. The power of the Savage is amazing and, of course, if you join the wonderful voice of Summer Walker, we are left with a piece of banger as it is ‘Secret’.

What taste it gives to enjoy the return of the Fireboy. After a couple of years going without finding your musical identity, the artist of origin dominican republic has managed to give with the key, final with ‘Nightshift’, a work of seven cuts of which I will highlight ‘Wet’ above the rest for those vibes reminiscent of the Fire of the past.

Anuel AA ft Juice WRLD ft Rvssian – ‘I Love you’

Well, we’re going with the union more strange from that collaboration between Maluma and XXXTentacion. On this occasion, are Anuel AA and Rvssian the who team with other young artists with the aura of legend that lost his life too soon, as it is Juice WRLD. The result is a theme strangely addictive.

Had to put it inside #LoMejorDeLaSemana, only for the controversy it has generated.

French Montana – “That’s A Fact”

This self that never fails. French Montana is back, which is a joy for all its mass of followers, who had seen his idol lost his streak of musical activity prior to the release of his last album, it’s been a few months.

“That’s A Fact” is one of those topics easy to listen to again and again. Yes, it is clear that French is an expert in creating courts of that type.

Iann Dior ft Machine Gun Kelly ft Travis Barker – ‘Sick and Tired’

I present to you the band pop-punk of fashion. If you have closely followed the trajectories of Iann Dior and Machine Gun Kelly you will know that it is impossible to encorsetarlos in a genre. To Machine flipa grab the guitar and come over to the side of Travis Barker -battery Blink 182 – every time they can, so it is not surprising that ‘Sick and Tired’ it sounds as well.

Joji – ‘Gimme Love’

It comes album of Joji and, how not, the worship of the sadboys begins to emerge back to the surface. The japanese have a new job and, to whet their appetite slowly, wanted to offer a new advancement called ‘Gimme Love’, very much in the line of the sound he is getting lately.

Will record some theme 6ix9ine now that is out of the jail? It seems that you are not going to be easy.