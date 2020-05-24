conflicts with the Government, machismo and the one preferred by the director

Jack was going to die in the first chapter

Few are able to imagine the series without the presence of Jack Shephard. What few know is that the original plan of the creators of the series was to die in the first chapter.

Why did they not do so? ABC forced them to keep him in the plot, given that they considered that it would be negative to kill the hero and leave all the protagonism to the character of Kateplayed by Evangeline Lilly.

The decision was questioned by some of the managers of the chain, who considered that it could be positive to charge the prominence of a woman. However, they lost the fight.

The change forced the writers to find a replacement for Michael Keatonwho refused to sign your contract. In this way, James Cash and Matthew Foz reactivated the search and finally found Matthew Fox, who eventually put the body in the character of Jack.