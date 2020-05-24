conflicts with the Government, machismo and the one preferred by the director

You played a decade for the transmission of the final chapter of the series Lost. “The end”, as its original title, is divided into two parts, and was seen live by millions of people around the world. Then, ten secrets of the series that captivated a generation or more.
Jack was going to die in the first chapter
Few are able to imagine the series without the presence of Jack Shephard. What few know is that the original plan of the creators of the series was to die in the first chapter.
Why did they not do so? ABC forced them to keep him in the plot, given that they considered that it would be negative to kill the hero and leave all the protagonism to the character of Kateplayed by Evangeline Lilly.
The decision was questioned by some of the managers of the chain, who considered that it could be positive to charge the prominence of a woman. However, they lost the fight.
The change forced the writers to find a replacement for Michael Keatonwho refused to sign your contract. In this way, James Cash and Matthew Foz reactivated the search and finally found Matthew Fox, who eventually put the body in the character of Jack.
Hugo was the first to sign a contract
Jorge Garcia he was the one who played the beloved Hugo “Hurley” Reyes. In effect, the actor of cuban origin, was the first cast member to sign a contract to join the series. He did six months before they even started casting and with the script still in development.
The reason? The director JJ Abrams saw him in the comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm and asked create a special role for Garcia.
How many million was the cost of the pilot and the story of the plane that crashed
The pilot of the series took more than a month to burn. The cast worked from 22 march to 24 April 2004 to complete.
The ABC spent more than $ 10 million to produce it. Does the data not less? The fuselage of the plane is real: the destruction of a ship especially for the shoot. Only send to Hawaii the remains of the aircraft had a cost of $ 250,000.
The plane that was destroyed was a Lockheed Tristar L-1011, which began flying in 1971 and belonged to the airlines, Eastern Airlines and Delta Airlines. Had 28.822 flight.
The first scene is recorded and the name that was going to take the series
Even though the beginning of “Lost,” is remembered by all the fans (Jack opening the eyes in the middle of the jungle), few know that the first scene that was recorded was another.
Dominic Monaghan, who will put his body to Charlie, was the first of the protagonists to appear on the screen. This is the brief conversation that he had with the stewardess Cindy (Kimberley Jospehseconds before the accident.
The first chapter was issued on 22 September 2004, and the broke: what you saw over 18 million viewers. But days before the debut, the producers decided to change the name of the project, which went from “The circle” to “Lost”.
The “operational hat” with the one who chose the names of the characters
While working on the books, the writers were divided on the creation of the different characters. They knew, from the beginning, that they should have at least 15 casts “strong” to ensure the frame.
How did you choose the names? Simply put proposals into a hat and drew lots.
The first male character that ended up was the Sawyerwhich is why Jorge Garcia, Matthew Fox and Dominic Monaghan disputed the paper, which was finally left in the hands of Josh Holloway.
The claim feminist Sun and the history of your character
The actress Yunjin Kim auditioned for the role of Katebut not convinced the producers of the series. However, the director insisted on keeping in the cast, so that he ordered the screenwriters to create a character for her. Thus was born Sun.
When you read the script, the actress questioned the submission of your character, who plays the daughter of a magnate Korean driver and patriarchal. With the passing of the seasons, the director fulfilled his word and the character of Sun it is empowered.
Kate almost runs out of work by the Government of the united States
Evangeline Lilly, of canadian nationality, celebrated with excitement when the production contacted to notify them that he had been chosen to be the heroine of women’s fiction.
However, the Government of the united States put obstacles to the time of granting the work visa and joined the claim of the Union of Actors american.
He came to the recording set only a day before the start of the pilot, and was about to be replaced.
The actor’s favorite director that eclipsed the protagonist
The growth of the character of Jorge Garcia it is notorious. Throughout the seasons, Hurley not only adds more prominence, but even ends up eclipsing the own Jack.
Such was the predilection of the writer for Garciathat is the character that appears in more episodes: participated in 118 of the 121 total.
What is drugged Charlie?
Throughout the seasons, the character played by Dominic Monoghan fight against your addiction to heroin.
On more than one occasion he was eating, but the producers clarified that it was simply brown sugar.
The secret key behind the last words
The series is characterized for being full of symbolism. In fact, there are thousands of blogs dedicated to explaining the “hidden messages” that screenwriters are responsible for filtering chapter to chapter.
The production worked in the end and agreed that the last pronounced word should be “You” (vos)”. That was the trigger of the last dialogue, starring John Lock, who looks at Jack and says to him: “we Were all waiting for you to you”.
