Carmen Electra reveals intimate moments that you lived with Rodman

The actress and producer Carmen Electra he shared details of some of the most intimate moments that he spent with the exbasquetbolista Dennis Rodmanwho was her husband when he was a player of the Chicago Bulls, and ensured that this relationship does not repent.

After getting to know the series for the Bulls The Last Dance, in which the exbasquetbolista played in the tempordas 97 and 98, the singer revealed how was your relationship together with Rodman.

A day after the team’s practice, he recalled, Rodman said he had a surprise, we bandaged eyes and took in the bike toward the game court to your computer.

It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating popsicles from the refrigerator and practically having sex all over the damn place, in the physiotherapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the pitch”, as well as shared to the newspaper The los Angeles Times.

Their relationship started when he was 20 years old and came to the game of basketball from the Bulls. There be surprised to see a move of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pipen. After the game we met up with Dennis and he told her not to let her go. Electra told that falling in love was quick.

After a while of going out together and getting married, the model said that you felt tired of the routine and have to accompany all parties to the basket player.

I wanted to go to all the games and everywhere with him. Each time he came out of Chicago, was on the plane and started to cry because he was homesick,” he said.

Up to now, the singer says he doesn’t regret having spent time next to the basket player because she met all of its stages and its way of being, moreover, had been warned that leaving with him would not be a good idea.

He always said, ‘No one understands me. No one understands me’. It was very emotional at times. Then there was the romantic side and sweet and kind and funny and eccentric, who loved to go out and drink. But on the pitch, it was a wild, “ added the actress of 48 years of age.

