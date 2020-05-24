Carmen Electra | Age, career, private life, social networks and most of the ex-girlfriend of Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra has called the attention not only for its beauty and professional career as an actress, singer, model and producer, but also for their romances. One of the most resonant was the one who had with the NBA star, Dennis Rodman.
Electra and Rodman starred in one of the love’s wildest and most exotic of those times, even came to get married in November 1998 in Las Vegas. A marriage as intense as fleeting as they lasted no more than a year.
Her real name is Tara Leigh Patrick. He was born April 20, 1972 in Cincinnati, Ohio, united States. We currently have 48 years.
In your account of Instagram has more than a million followers. There share pictures and videos of current work and also of those who did when I was younger. Even has also been recently shown photos with Dennis Rodman. Dale click here to learn more.
It has been known for being a woman of blue eyes and blond hair. Weighs 60 pounds and measures 1.58 metres. The most striking and admirable is that it still retains its beauty and figure to nearly 50 years.
After her marriage to Rodman, the model was married from 2003 to 2006, with guitarist Dave Navarro, remembered for being part of the band Jane’s Addiction and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It is also remembered his relationship with Prince in the beginning of his career. Even though it was a deep love that she acknowledged that it suffered with the singer.
His artistic career began as a singer when you sign on with the company of Prince to record their first album which came out in 1993. Their most popular song was Go Go Dancer. In 1996 he was the cover of Playboy magazine and, in 1997, his fame was growing up to the tv. Achieved a stable role in Baywatch and the MTV show, “Singled out”.
Also performed numerous projects in the film and within which stand out: Good woman hot (1997);
The Mating Habits of the Earthbound Human (1999); Scary Movie (2000). He also created “Carmen Electra Aerobic Striptease”, a DVD series successful that combines the movements of classical dance stripper with body exercises soft. In 2008, he was the protagonist of two movies grossing: I want sex, and Almost 300.
These are some of the projects of this artist, who has an extensive resume of work in tv, film, music, modeling and production.