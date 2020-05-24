Camila Cabello plant a passionate kiss to Shawn Mendes in celebration of her birthday | News

There’s nothing like celebrating your most special day of the year surrounded by/a of yours. And if you don’t tell that to Shawn Mendes, who has enjoyed a party with friends and family more special.

But, as expected, your girl Camila Hair was also present for this appointment only to add beautiful memories lived during their relationship. And it is that which has been, precisely, one of these moments taken during the event, which has toured the social networks.

It all happened when Mendes stretched out his arm to bring it to Camila. Seconds later, the girl he planted a kiss of the most passionate in front of the cameras, the family and friends of Shawn. I often momentazo!

I’M NOT GOING TO GET OVER THIS NEVER, GOD THE WAY THAT SHAWN LOOKS AT HER AND EXTENDS HIS HAND AND AFTER CAMILA PUTTING HER HANDS AROUND HIS NECK PAR KISS HIM, WHAT IS TO OVERCOME pic.twitter.com/g8W76upxtA — aɴa loves louis ◟◞🇲🇽 (@lxuisdrxgs) August 9, 2019

As it could not be otherwise, the euphoric reaction of those present was imminent, and all were merged in a standing ovation in unison, which celebrated the union of both artists.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have occupied the front pages of all the international media in the last few weeks. Since they began to be published images that showed their love publicly, their armies of followers cleared all their doubts. What began with a beautiful story between friends has become, what many consider, a indestructible love story.

There are also those who claim that their romance will not have a duration that is too long, and those who argue that it is a mere marketing strategy.

Be that as it may, Shawn and Camila live in one of its stages more passionate of their lives. And not what we say, if not the moments they give us.