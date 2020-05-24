Ashley Tisdale is pronounced after the criticism of her body: “I’m Not pregnant, I’m happy”

There are women that day-to-day struggle against the culinary temptations
to try to maintain a slim figure, but things are changing,
and thanks to the Kardashian or celebrities as Jennifer Lopeznow take
the curves.
It seems that the singer Ashley Tisdale has left
influenced by this new trend and has decided to move away from diets
strict: “The pressure to be perfect is a struggle. No, I’m not
pregnant, I am happy and I have not been strict with my diet, but thank you for
remind me“.
In addition, Tisdale talks about the importance of making
sport to feel healthy: “Any physical activity helps to health and
it is also a good stress reliever. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
working with my trainer, Jason Walsh. Kickboxing on Thursdays. And I’m going to
squeeze me to a yoga class on Tuesday“.