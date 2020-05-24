Ashley Tisdale is pronounced after the criticism of her body: “I’m Not pregnant, I’m happy”

There are women that day-to-day struggle against the culinary temptations

to try to maintain a slim figure, but things are changing,

and thanks to the Kardashian or celebrities as Jennifer Lopeznow take

the curves.

It seems that the singer Ashley Tisdale has left

influenced by this new trend and has decided to move away from diets

strict: “The pressure to be perfect is a struggle. No, I’m not

pregnant, I am happy and I have not been strict with my diet, but thank you for

remind me“.

In addition, Tisdale talks about the importance of making

sport to feel healthy: “Any physical activity helps to health and

it is also a good stress reliever. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

working with my trainer, Jason Walsh. Kickboxing on Thursdays. And I’m going to

squeeze me to a yoga class on Tuesday“.