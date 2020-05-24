Actor of “Lost” claims to be the first to register for a Reboot

Lost was a series that had a lot of success on the ABC | ABC

The May 23is met the full 10 years from the end of the series of “Lost” issued by the ABC. Recently, many actors and creators of the series, spoke with The Independent in honor of the tenth anniversary of the iconic program, including Nestor Carbonell and Henry lan Cusick.

As we live in the era of the Reboot, the actors were asked inevitably how they would feel to return to the series, which developed between 2004 and 2010.

“I imagine that would go with the island as the star, but you never know. I guess the obvious way would be Hurley and Benjamin Linus on the island. But yes, I’d be despuesta to do this, it was a show great and things are restarted all the time,” compartío Cusick.

“Lost was a gift in many ways: it changed my life.” Shared Carbonell. “Change the life of my family; my wife actually wrote a book that will be published next year about the program from their point of view”. He added: “to come Back to it in some other incarnation would be another gift.

Evangeline Lilly intervened and admitted that he didn’t like his character: “I always thought that Kate was nasty. Not at the beginning, in the beginning it was great. But as the show continued, I thought that it had become more and more predictable” he shared Lilly.

Thes six seasons of “lost” are currently available to stream on Hulu.