13 Under The Radar Celebrity Couples (and 5 that make everything possible)

We have seen what can happen when a relationship between two stars of high-profile develops in the public eye. Although it may be tempting to share all the happy moments with fans and the press, many celebrities opt to keep their private relationships with the hope of protecting them from the disadvantages of fame.

Several famous couples have managed to keep the details of their relationship completely out of the press after meeting in ways quite unusual. In fact, some do such a good job of maintaining your privacy, which the fans didn’t even realized that they were together. Some really spend a lot of time apart, while others keep all their moments of couple totally in secret.

Take a look at these pairs of celebrities who like to keep things discreet, and also to the few couples who can not avoid to be large.

18 Couple unobtrusive: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz

Have been together since June of 2011, but Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz kept their marriage out of the reach of the public. And we’re sure that this couple will never need a divorce lawyer!

In an interview with More, Weisz explained that purposely avoids talking about his relationship with the media so famous that it is your husband. “It would be a betrayal,” he said. “You have to protect your marriage”.

17 Couple unobtrusive: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Since I had children, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem have become even more private.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that after she and Bardem welcomed Leo in 2011 and to the Moon in 2013, took the decision to allow their children to “grow up in the most anonymous possible.”

16 Couple unobtrusive: Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha came out in private for three years before getting hooked on 2013 and welcoming daughter Isabelle in 2014.

During the duration of their relationship, Washington and Asomugha have only been photographed together a handful of times and deliberately choose not to discuss their personal lives in public.

15 Couple unobtrusive: Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen

There is nothing discreet about the working life of Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen, who have been together for 18 years. But their relationship tends to have many fewer headlines than the movies they make.

After meeting in 2002, Fisher and Cohen were married in 2010 in a ceremony that included six people and now reserve most of the details of their family life.

14 Couple unobtrusive: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

The stars of two of the series of drama teen greatest of all time, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody might be one of the couples most commented on if so inclined.

But they prefer to keep things private, as they both have experienced the realities of relationships in the public eye before. It was recently announced, however, that Meester is pregnant of the second child of the couple!

13 Is become great: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

When you have a world tour based on your relationship, officially you are going to big. For years, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were notoriously private about your marriage, and your wedding photos only emerged after four years.

But now, the relationship of the Carter is just as much a part of pop culture as their music.

12 They become large: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not afraid to share all the details about their relationship and family life. This usually includes telling her journey through the television of reality, talk to each other in interviews and pursue publications in social networks.

Your relationship is so notorious that fans often feel that they are part of it!

11 They become large: Justin and Hailey Bieber

The wedding of Justin and Hailey Bieber could have been discreet (married officially in a court of the city of New York), but are still not a pair of handcuffs discrete.

The sessions of PDA and kissing in public distinguish them as a couple that is not afraid to go big.

10 They become large: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become large since that is committed after a few months of dating, and the way we like it.

Everything from their appearances on the red carpet to their public sessions of PDA and your wedding is extravagant, it is news. Still, we can’t get enough of this couple!

9 Is become great: Cardi B and Offset

There are many ups and downs in the relationship of Cardi B and Offset, and the fans usually end up listening to about all of them. The two rappers share their happy moments with their fans on social networks, and Cardi also has no fear of being honest about the difficult times you have with your husband.

Maintain most of the photos of your daughter Kulture in secret, but their relationship is often news.

8 Couple unobtrusive: Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale like to keep your privacy and that of their two sons, Rocco and Rafa Cannavale. Not confirmed publicly the birth of Rocco, and also spent a lot of time before that emergence of any details about the birth of Rafa.

However, once in a while, Cannavale will introduce your family to your account from IG.

7 Couple unobtrusive: Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden connected for the first time in may of 2014 and were married the following year in January. Usually, they do not appear together on the red carpet, despite the fact that both are famous in their respective movie industries and music.

According to Marie Claire, your wedding was equally secretive and took place in the home. And no one knew that the couple was expecting a child until her daughter was born through a surrogate.

6 Couple unobtrusive: Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

One of the couples most discrete Hollywood is Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, which is quite remarkable taking into account the position of Streep as an actress is legendary.

These two are married since 1978, but we still don’t know much about their relationship, apart from the fact that sometimes Gummer accompanies his wife to the events of Hollywood.

5 Couple unobtrusive: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Since their meeting in 2011, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have kept almost everything a secret about their relationship. They share two children together, but they rarely make public appearances as a family.

In 2017, they even lost the Oscar (for which Gosling was nominated for) to stay at home with her girls, Esmeralda and Amada.

4 Couple unobtrusive: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

The stars of GoT, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, are not afraid mentioned in the interviews, but that is what relates to the advertising of your relationship.

Both actors are kept away from the social networks, that is as discreet as possible. The world even learned of his marriage through an ad in the newspaper!

3 Couple unobtrusive: Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Another couple that announced their engagement in the newspaper is Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter. They were friends for 17 years before we began going out and are living proof that you can really finish casándote with your best friend.

According to MSN, these two share two children together.

2 Couple unobtrusive: Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel

The relationship of the model Miranda Kerr with ex Orlando Bloom received a lot more publicity that her marriage with the current husband, Evan Spiegel.

Just listen to details about Kerr and the co-founder of Snapchat. They were married in a private ceremony in 2017 and share two children together: Hart and Myles Spiegel.

1 couple unobtrusive: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats are incredibly private when it comes to their relationship and have chosen not to share the details of their love life.

Together since 2008, the couple shares two children, Egypt, and Genesis, and Keys is also a stepmother of three children that the rapper fathered in his previous marriage.

