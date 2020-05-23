‘Zombieland: Kills and finishes off’: The gang and the zombies are back in this hilarious story-EXCLUSIVE – movie News

The sequel of ‘Welcome to Zombieland’ (2009), with Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin, opens on 18 October.

Echabas less the world Zombieland… and you know it. That’s why, courtesy of Sony Pictures, SensaCine brings in EXCLUSIVE an interview of Zombieland: Kills and finishes offthe long-awaited sequel to Welcome to Zombieland (2009). Premieres in movie theaters on October 18 and best of all is that again the whole gang: the director, Ruben Fleischer (Venom), the writers of Deadpool Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick and the quartet formed by Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Abigail Breslin.

“I love to be back with everyone”he explains in the video Emma Stone (Wichita), winner of the Oscar for The city of the stars. The Land. “It’s like spending time with my friends”. “It was mind-blowing to the back”, and recognized her after Abigail Breslin (Little Rock). “Because Woody (Harrelson) and Jesse (Eisenberg) did not recognize me”. Finally, after ten years have passed! “We looked at what worked in the first and what is included in this”adds the actor The social network. “It seemed to Me that it would be a fantastic film although not to be related to the first”. More zombies, more weapons and more characters.

It’s been a decade since the events of Welcome to Zombieland, and Wichita (Stone), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Breslin), continue with life in a post apocalyptic world riddled with zombies. But when it seemed that they had found a safe home (In the White House!), Little Rock decides to leave her ‘family’ for his new friend, Berkeley (Avan Jogia). This will make the group goes on a search for, and cross paths with characters as curious as Nevada (Rosario Dawson), a female version of Tallahassee; the adorable Madison (Zoey Deutch), “a ray of light in a world of darkness”, and Albuquerque (Luke Wilson) and Flagstaff (Thomas Middleditch), a sort of ‘doppelgängers’ of Tallahassee and Columbus. What Echabas less to the band? Don’t miss the interview exclusive nor the official trailer in Spanish below.