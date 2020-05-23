With Ruby Rose outside, who could be the next Batwoman?

The output of Ruby Rose in the Arrowverse surprised the fans and even the directors of The CW, but already there is a list of possible actresses that could be Batwoman.

The resignation of ‘Batwoman’ is a great blow to all those who were waiting to see it in the already renewed second season, and more to do with the closure that he had on his first delivery.

According to what reported the same Rose at the time of announcing publicly his resignation, “it was a decision you took lightly” whether that be in a shared world, it involved long days of work.

Now the fans are anxious to see who will play the role of Kate Kane, and with this they have proposed to the actresses that could be Batwoman.

Tessa Thompson, the newcomer to the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU) as the Valkyrie, has demonstrated its ability to be heroin and work both in film and in television, so that makes it a good candidate.

Evan Rachel Woodthe actress of ‘Westworld’, you could have the ideal opportunity to enter the world of superheroes with the vacancy of the Arrowverse.

Within the actresses that could be Batwoman one of the biggest names is the Adrianne Palickihe showed a great capacity for action sequences to play Mockingbird in ‘Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D’ and in an interview stated that he would like to return to the world of superheroes, what could be now in DC?

Rose Leslie, who played in Ygritte in ‘Game of Thrones’ is one of the options that are being considered and maybe a bet logic to attract new followers to the series.

But of all the actresses that could be Batwoman, which has been rumorada is Stephanie Beatriz, who has shown an interest for interpreting the character, but maybe you should also alternate with ‘Brooklyn 99’.

Would you like to include someone in the list of actresses that could be Batwoman?