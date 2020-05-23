Two ex-Game of Thrones become to get together to hunt vampires

With the return of Dracula the screen Netflix of the hand of Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffatthe news of the book spin-off of Twilight of Stephenie Meyer and the fever by vampires resurfacing in different formats, it was only a matter of time for confirmation and also a film linked to the mythology of the popular creatures bloodsucker.

This project is titled Good, Bad and Undead (Good, bad and not dead) and is already in negotiations to have with the protagonist of two of the actors most popular Game of Thrones, Peter Bad griesbach (who was Tyrion Lannister) and Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo). The studio behind the production is Legendary, the same that is creating your “Monsterverse” with King Kong and Godzillaunder the wing of Warner Bros.

Peter bad griesbach and Jason Momoa maintained a friendship outside of the set of Game of Thrones



In the new movie, which was defined by the study as “Flight at midnight, in the universe of Bram Stoker’s dracula”, Bad griesbach he could play the legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing. The last of his offspring, has a strange partnership with a vampire that has sworn never to killwhich would be interpreted by Jason Momoa. Together they have a scheme that will running from one village to another, where Van Helsing he pretends to banish the vampire by money. But to finish the run when he gets a huge reward to catch the vampire.

The studio already has a director for the film, which is based on an original idea of Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (Friday the 13th, Freddy vs. Jason). It was announced that closed contract with Max Barbakow to get behind the cameras, a fledgling filmmaker who made his debut this year in Sundance with his opera prima Palm Springs (with Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes). The film managed to break the record to make the agreement more expensive in the festival’s history, with a purchase of $17.5 million by Neon and Hulu.

Recently, the actors posted this picture along with Mel Gibson, although it is not yet linked to the project



Meanwhile, Jason Momoa ended very recently, the production of Sweet Girl for Netflixa thriller starring and produced by himself. Also we will see very shortly as Duncan Idaho in the early adaptation of Dune in charge of Dennis Villeneuvealso under the seal of Legendary. For its part, the recent work of Peter Bad Griesbach out of Game of Thrones include the box-office hit Avengers: Endgame and the telefilm My dinner with Hervéin addition to being involved in several projects in pre-production.