This is the impressive mansion of scientology in that it passes the quarantine

According to information from the british press, the former of Katie Holmes he decided to take refuge in the european country after cancelled the filming of the next installment of the movie Mission: Impossible, finding in The Basethe perfect place to stay for the running of the bulls.

The Baseas is known, the mansion built in 1792, was the place where the deceased L. Ron Hubbard, founder of the Church of Scientology, established his home more than six decades ago.

The property, which has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years, it has waterfalls and a huge garden with more than a thousand species of plants and trees.

Despite the fact that everything that happens to the interior of the house is a mystery, it transpired that a restaurant of glass, which is led by one of the most renowned chefs in the world, who used to work at the restaurant Royal Hospital Road of Gordon Ramsay.

It also has turrets ivy-covered, dining rooms with luxurious furniture and rooms decorated with wood floor.