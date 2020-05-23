The truth of the mysterious man who appears in the photo of Jennifer Lopez

Increasingly more people are opting for a different regime of power, and some are convinced that the best thing for them is to eliminate products of animal origin, there are even high-performance athletes that ensure that their condition improved after they become vegans. Here we tell you about some of them.

Patrik Baboumian

The well-known bodybuilder iranian-Armenian, 41 years, took the decision of becoming a vegetarian in 2006, four years later, in 2011, won the title of ‘strongest Man of Germany’, and after this success decided to adopt veganism. A year later, was crowned as the number one in the European Championship of Weight Lifting .

In addition, he is a member of Peta, an organization that looks out for the rights of animals.

Lewis Hamilton

The british pilot, six-times winner of the Formula 1, motivated by the rights of the animals was that he decided to follow a vegan diet, because at 32 years old he felt that his condition was not that of before, because it is convinced that the gut functions as a second brain in our body, and in high-performance athletes, this is important.

“In the end, you want to feel great. You want to have energy, be consistent. Don’t want to have those big swings of highs and lows in your energy levels. Veganism has eliminated that,” said Lewis Hamilton to Jason Barlow.

Photo: Instagram @lewishamilton

Novak Djokovic

The Serbian tennis player, 33-year-old, confessed that it all started when in 2010, he knew that she was intolerant to gluten, and although he eats fish once in a while, since that time it turned away from the majority of food of animal origin, and this has been reflected satisfactorily in your performance on the pitch.

“My diet has not only changed my game, changed my life, my well-being. And if I feel better, that obviously translates to my professional life. Eating vegan makes me more aware of my body in the pitch … more alert. I removed the toxins from my body, and with them went all the inflammation and other things that were altering my energy levels,” said Novak Djokovic in an interview last.

Photo: Instagram / Novak Djokovic

Chris Paul

The NBA player, when he began to emerge as a basketball star, used to resort to junk food and any type of food, but after his ambition to become a performance athlete and want to improve their game, they did choose to follow a vegan diet, which according to him has brought great benefits, as his condition is now much better than before.





Photo: Instagram / Chris Paul

James Wilks

The practitioner of the martial arts is one of the clearest examples of athletes who have switched to veganism. Through the documentary “The Game Changers”, it shows how it was for Wilks goes through different diets, until you get to veganism, after his father suffered a heart attack, he managed to convince his entire family to follow your diet. In this production of Netflix also talks about the positive effects that they have on this diet in the high-performance athletes.

Photo: Instagram / James Wilks

Morgan Mitchell

Before becoming an olympic athlete, Morgan Mitchell chose to be vegan. In 2014, the australian pointed out that it was after that a former spouse will show you a video that decided to become immediately vegan, since then he’s seen his performance on the track has been much better. Just suffice it to say that in 2016, managed to qualify for the olympics in Rio de Janeiro and currently is preparing to return to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Photo: Instagram / James Wilks

Serena Williams

The tennis player and intimate of Meghan Markle is also a reference to veganism in the sport, in fact she and her sister Venus, who is also a tennis player and vegan, were included in a top created by Guinness World Records, which lists the 11 athletes vegans most successful in the world, and it is that Serena has accumulated several awards and trophies, thanks to his plant-based diet and their discipline on the pitch.

