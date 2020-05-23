The trailer of the first movie, Maddie Ziegler is here, and duty to see it already! (+ Video)

Maddie Ziegler you can now add “actress” below “awesome dancer muse Sia“.

And is that the young man of 14 years of age I have just presented the first trailer of the first tape on which it acts: The Book of Henry. The clip was shared through their account Twitter.

In the film, Maddie plays Christina, the next door neighbor of the talented Henry Carpenter of 12 years of age (played by ‘jaeden Lieberher) and step-daughter of the Police Commissioner. The advancement shows that Christina is being abused by her stepfather, and that Henry and his mother Susan (played by Naomi Watts) are trying to help her.

