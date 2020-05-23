The ten best looks from the Golden Globes

The team of fashion TELVA has selected the ten best-dressed among the looks that have paraded down the red carpet of the Golden Globes this morning in Los angeles. This is our list of winners.

We recognize clsicas: on our selection sends the Haute Couture of always, with firms like Chanel -wonderful in its simplicity Margot Robbie – or the Valentino, Valentinazo (llevndolo she always asks ms) by Jennifer Lopez. But we have been excited about the transparency of the Fendi of Gwyneth at last daring, t you can! and the red total star total Scarlett, signed by Vera Wang, even if you have not taken the galardn for best actress.

Margot Robbie We have been delighted to this two pieces of Chanel Haute Couture black and white combined with a simple hairstyle of waves, surf and striking root black.

ZOE KRAVITZ The actress Big Little Lies has come to the red carpet with a set of two pieces signed by Saint Laurent, with a print of polka dots inspiracin flemish, skirt, eye-catching rear opening and the body of neckline Bardot.