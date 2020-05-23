The ten best looks from the Golden Globes

The team of fashion TELVA has selected the ten best-dressed among the looks that have paraded down the red carpet of the Golden Globes this morning in Los angeles. This is our list of winners.
We recognize clsicas: on our selection sends the Haute Couture of always, with firms like Chanel -wonderful in its simplicity Margot Robbie – or the Valentino,
Valentinazo (llevndolo she always asks ms) by Jennifer Lopez. But we have been excited about the transparency of the Fendi of Gwyneth at last daring, t you can! and the red total star total Scarlett, signed by Vera Wang, even if you have not taken the galardn for best actress.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie, from Chanel Haute Couture. Gtres
We have been delighted to this two pieces of Chanel Haute Couture black and white combined with a simple hairstyle of waves, surf and striking root black.
ZOE KRAVITZ
Zoe Kravitz, Saint Laurent. GTres
The actress
Big Little Lies has come to the red carpet with a set of two pieces signed by Saint Laurent, with a print of polka dots inspiracin flemish, skirt, eye-catching rear opening and the body of neckline Bardot.
ANA DE ARMAS
Ana de Armas, of Ralph & Russo. GTres
, the protagonist of Ana de Armas Puales in the back, the last of the delivery Bond, brill with this Ralph & Russo sequins in midnight-blue and jewelry Tiffany.
LUCY BOYNTON
Lucy Boynton, Louis Vuitton. GTres
Lucy Boynton, in the crest with Bohemian Rapsody and the series The Politicianhas risky with this eye-catching dress satin Louis Vuitton and a makeup with details glitter that makes it a guided to the addresses Euphoria that triumphs from the past year.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Jennifer Lopez, Valentino. GTres
Impressive at all, in the volumes of the Valentino chosen by the actress and singer, with two huge loops, and a moo that requires a neck in shape to hold it. Pure show, or one expected to discretion of it?
JENNIFER ANISTON
Jennifer Aniston, in Dior Haute Couture. GTres
Jennifer Aniston apost for the black with this design of Dior with a strapless neckline and flounce on the chest. Then came the long-awaited photo with Brad Pitt…
ZOEY DEUTCH
Zoey Deutch, of Fendi. GTres
Zoey Deutch, the young interpreter of the series the Politician, opt for an eye-catching dress in tones of mustard with puffed sleeves and a sweetheart neckline with ‘V’, Fendi, shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti and jewelry by Harry Winston.
SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Scarlett Johansson, Vera Wang. GTres
Vera Wang signature the stunning red dress with V-neckline and wide tie-back luci Scarlett Johansson. The actress, nominated by Story of a marriage complet your look with jewelry from Bulgari.
GWYNETH PALTROW
Gwyneth Paltrow, Fendi. GTres
With a dress of transparencies signed by Fendi, in brown and ruffled, risky and unusual in his closet, has arrived to the red carpet, Gwyneth Paltrow, And we like it precisely because it breaks with their image sometimes noa and a glimpse of his esplndida figure. Will accompany a stunning necklace and earrings in Bvlgari.
LAURA DERN
Laura Dern, of Saint Laurent. GTres
The actress Laura Dern, with this Saint Laurent, picks up his Golden Globe as best supporting actress for her role of embattled lawyer in Story of a marriage, who came to the ceremony with six nominations.