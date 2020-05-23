The ten best looks from the Golden Globes

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


The team of fashion TELVA has selected the ten best-dressed among the looks that have paraded down the red carpet of the Golden Globes this morning in Los angeles. This is our list of winners.

We recognize clsicas: on our selection sends the Haute Couture of always, with firms like Chanel -wonderful in its simplicity Margot Robbie – or the Valentino, Valentinazo (llevndolo she always asks ms) by Jennifer Lopez. But we have been excited about the transparency of the Fendi of Gwyneth at last daring, t you can! and the red total star total Scarlett, signed by Vera Wang, even if you have not taken the galardn for best actress.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here