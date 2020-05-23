The return of SIA to the agreement between the UMI and Spotif…

#HacelaSimple SIA reappeared with Togetherwhich will be part of the soundtrack of the film Musicthat lead singer and you have Kate Hudson as a drug addict in recovery and the young dancer Maddie Ziegler as her sister is autistic. And also sprouted new songs of Nico Landa (My deliriumnext to the Cheetah), SD Golden Crow (Human), of the returned to Dune (Barrel), of the people of tucuman Roadie (Scarves), Justin Quiles (Pamwith feats of Daddy Yankee and Alpha), Emilia Mernes (No more, the brand-new simple of the former Rombai) and Lil Skies” (Riot).

#CualquieraPuedeGooglear FranJeite, Chechi de Marcos, Coral Casual, and Puebla held this 22/5 from the 16 to the end of the contest, the Way to Abbey Road #Home, and still have a few hours left to vote. Click in solidarity: the UMI closed agreement with Spotify, which will double the amounts of the donations received for independent musicians, economically affected by the quarantine. Click tired: Villa Diamond is still commanding live Up to The Track, your cycle online mashups electronic with guests: the 23/5 23 will be Emilia Ta, The Slut Loves to DJ and Vj Cumbiemos, and the 24/5 from the 22 would be the Shaman Herrera and Loli Molina.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSa7IT8QpuY

#VideosConCrema Women from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and the Dominican Republic waving in I decide when to wiggles, the video of quarantine with the reversal of the singer-songwriter and actress Rocío Pérez Silva on the basis of the topic With calm, Daddy Yankee, and Snow. And there is also new clips of Khruangbin (So We Won’t Forgetwith drama router and peluchero), of The Czar (The statementwith urban romance, reflections, and motorcycles), of The Family of Ukuleles (Ioreleiwith warmer weather ranch prior to the quarantine) and Ray of the child (Quarantine popa simple hymn indie that banking want to make… everything that we had tired of doing).

#DeCatálogo Adrián Cayetano Paoletti celebrates 20 years of your disk In the path of the tree in search of the perfect song with a re-release with remixes from guests like The Prince an Idiot, Miss Thunder Black, Javi Punga or Ale Schuster (Viva Elastic). In addition, Sig Ragga completed Stories of the Moondisc , the triptych, which already has its third part, published in platforms. And there are more new releases by The Magnetic Fields (Quickiestheir first album in three years), The Seal (Speed), of Khea (Skullduggerya mixtape with ten of their last simple and feats), of Marra and the Practitioners (the EP The way of the tiger) and Closet (BEIBIa selection of their songs reinterpreted in a context of keys, strings, flash and smoothness for niñes).

#Screenshots Out special of Coldplay, A Head Full of Dreamswith images of tour, live and backstage (22/5 21, DirecTV) and there is also a marathon birthday of Morrissey and The Smiths (22/5, all day, Much Music). In addition, the stoners Wolfranium got recording experimental in a warehouse and captured the experience in the documentary A nuclear reactor.