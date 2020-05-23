The reboot film of Resident Evil will “return to the roots of the game”

Screenrant asked the director of the new movie of Resident EvilJohannes Roberts, responsible for several movies such as 47 Meters Down, and Forest of the Damned, on the project destined to be a reboot of the saga of zombies most well-known video games. He ensures that he is currently in the development phase, in addition to offering his view on the movie and some details of interest.

The new movie of Resident Evil, already in development

“We are in the phase of active development at this time. I offered them a shot, and they really loved it. So we are preparing everything as we speak. It’s great, it’s going to be super scary. And why returns to the roots of the game. I think that, for the moment, I am not allowed to say much more than that. But it’s going to be really fun.”

We remind you that the film saga of Resident Evil was in the hands of Paul W. S. Anderson until the moment, with Milla Jovovich of the protagonist. The actress plays Alice, a character created for the films, which joined forces to some already well-known as Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory), Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), Chris Redfield (Wentworth Miller) and faced a lot of zombies in addition to other enemies as Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts), among others. All this led to a series of adventures, very focused on the action and therefore away from the core of the original games, something that Johannes Roberts proposes to change.

Even so, the original editor is currently working on the movie adaptation of Monster Hunter. We don’t know much of the project, beyond that Capcom has already given the green light to the draft and Jeremy Bolt it will be the producer the film deporque “understands very well the essence of the saga”. We’ll have to wait to see the first images of both productions.