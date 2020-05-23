The creator of ‘Buffy’ reveals that a character from the series would have a change today

The end of the nineties although it was not a good time to handle certain orientations and less in television. But times have changed and evolved, so much so that we now know that a character of this hit series was going to be different, says its creator Willow would have a change today and there is the possibility that it reaches the remake.

For seven seasons, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ in charge of the actress Sarah Michelle Gellar together a powerful team to eliminate these creatures of the world to be a problem for our society. The series showed us a homosexual relationship between the aspiring witch Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and the member of the group of Wiccan, Tara Maclay (Amber Benson).

But you have to remember that she was not his first love affair, as it also was with Oz (Seth Green) and didn’t seem to be in disagreement or uncomfortable about it, that is why the fans have pointed out that she is not a lesbian in a hundred-by the way if you are not bisexual, and Joss Whedon is in agreement with this idea, but it was complicated to be able to make a character as well in that time.

“There are things you can’t do, thanks to (the company at that time). OK, you can’t do that Willow is bi, you can’t say that this is a phase, because that is what people do to deny its existence. Then, if I did now, I would say that yes, she can be bi. Because some people are! But back then it was like, no… we are not ready for that, “said Whedon.

As we know they are working on a reboot, which is still without a cast insured, but hopefully that will soon give us more news about it and it would also be interesting to know if they are going to respect the preferences of Willow.