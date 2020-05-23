The cast of Justice League supports the Snyder Cut: what movie or mini-series?

Less than two days jumped the great news that thousands and thousands of fans were waiting from a long time ago: the Snyder Cut of Justice League it is real and will be released at some point 2021 through the new platform streaming HBO Max. As well, and shortly after the announcement of the own Zack Snyderthe middle The Hollywood Reporter shared some details on the exclusive of the new production; in addition, all the cast of the film celebrated the news, including Henry Cavill (Superman), who even participated in the stream the filmmaker in which he confirmed live on the now called Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Can film 4 hours or miniseries?

Thus, while Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) has not shared anything in reference to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the actress you already showed your support the director’s cut version some time ago. On the other hand, Ezra Miller (Flash) does not have the social networks, so that there has been no official statement on his part. Yes, the rest of the cast has already expressed its support to the new production, including Henry Cavill, who up to the time had not been pronounced the issue, but that now, after participating in the stream Snyder, has posted a message on social networks along to his image as Superman.

“I just have a small talk with Zack Snyder after the Watch Party of The Man of Steel. Ladies and gentlemen, it finally happened. The Snyder Cut will come out next year! Now, I know that for a time there have been two stances on the whole issue of the Snyder Cut, and if you ever would happen. Just remember, we’re all going to have more Justice League now, is a victory. So, be kind to each other 😉 Congratulations, Mr. Snyder!”, ensures the actor who now plays Geralt of Rivia in the series of The Witcher in Netflix.

For its part, Ben Affleck she has also shared her photo as Batman in reference to Zack Snyder’s Justice League through the famous hashtag. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) has also expressed their enthusiasm: “we WANT finally is happening. Of nothing. Justice served. All my aloha to all who made this possible. All of the fans. I want to. ALOHA”. Finally, Ray Fisher (Cyborg) has posted a terse message: “For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you.”

Even the actor Joe Manganiello, who participated in one of the scenes, post-credit of the Justice League as Deathstroke he has published an enigmatic message in reference to Zack Snyder’s Justice League: “The post-credits scene original…”. Will we see more of his character?

Along with the different celebrations of the cast, The Hollywood Reporter has shared some details of what we can expect from Zack Snyder’s Justice League, as that could be a film of up to 4 hours or a miniseries 6 episodes. In Addition, Warner Bros. it will invest between 20 and 30 million dollars to finish the production, including visual effects, re-dubbing of scenes, new soundtrack and even possible reshoots.

