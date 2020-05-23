The 10 series Netflix most views in the last year

By Europa Press

Although it is well known that Netflix has broken audience records, the platform is characterized by maintaining the secrecy of your figures and rarely publishes its data, except on certain occasions highlighting a movie or a series in particular. But that has changed, because this week Netflix has spoken of numbers, revealing their ten titles most viewed during the past 12 months.

The result of the analysis was published by The New York Times and gave users an idea of the original Netflix most popular. As expected, Stranger Things tops the list by a margin wide enough.

Although the science fiction dominates the ranking, the list of the most viewed represent a very diverse array of programming, including a documentary series, two productions in Spanish and a drama based on real events.

Below, the full list of successes for the streaming platform:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEG3bmU_WaI

It is not a surprise, as the third season of the Stranger Things was the delivery more to be expected of any production of Netflix to date. Already in July, the platform announced that the fiction had broken the record of Criminals in the sea, being as the title with most displays in their first four days.

The genre of superheroes does not fail. Based on the comic series of the same name by Dark Horse and created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, the series, starring Ellen Page since its launch in mid-February. Netflix has already confirmed a second season that probably will arrive in 2020.

Also known by its English title, Money, Heist, the fiction has been the most successful in Spanish Netflix in the last few years. The third season premiered last month July, but the company has already ordered a fourth installment.

The series is a rarez in the list, since Netflix did not do the first and only season of the series. He began as a television series on Lifetime, but was bought by Netflix after the end of the first season and subsequently ordered a second delivery. The series is starred by Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a stalker bent on making the woman of his dreams to fall in love with him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swLQpygWDBk

Starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, Sex Education is a drama little conventional about a high school student whose mother is a sex therapist. The fiction was one of the first successes of the year for Netflix after its launch on January 11. The second season will arrive in 2020.

This documentary series narrated by David Attenborough explores the diversity of the ecosystems of the planet. The documentary travels from the desert to the jungles of South America, showing the beauty of the Earth. Our planet is made with ten Emmy nominations, and finally won two awards.

This startling series of eight episodes is based on the true story of Marie, a teenage girl accused of lying by claiming to have been raped. Kaitlyn Dever, Tony Collette and Merritt Weaver star in the fiction, that sounds like a favorite for the awards season next year.

This portrait of grief and friendship, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini follows two women in full therapy, that form a close bond. This black comedy, which will have a second season in 2020, earned Applegate a nomination for an Emmy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-qtyw449OE

The miniseries Ava DuVernay tells the story of five teenagers from Harlem accused by error of a brutal attack on a woman in the city of New York. Thus we see has been nominated for 16 Emmy awards this year and took home two statuettes.

The second series in Spanish in the list is Elite, a story about three teenagers of working class who attend an exclusive private school, where you will be involved in a mysterious case of murder.