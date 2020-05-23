Superman & Lois receives a green light without a pilot

Superman & Lois, next number of the Arrowverso, already have the green light to begin production without the need of a pilot prior to determine the feasibility of the same, which is something that usually need The CW to decide if they go forward with an idea.

The development of this spinoff of Supergirl was announced in October of 2019 and he will see the Superman Tyler Hoechlin next to the Lois Lane of Elizabeth Tulloch, both characters presented in the Arrowverso. Together they must face their careers as journalists, the adventures heroícas of Superman and the challenge of raising her son Jon.

The new series is a production of Berlanti Productions and will be written by the veteran of Arrowverso, Todd Helbing, who will also executive producer. There is more information about the division to date. IGN asked recently to Jon Cryer if she would be playing Lex Luthor in this series, but the actor is reluctant to discuss the future of this role.

“All I can say is that it is a series that I’m definitely going to see, but I have no idea. It was very funny because I was recording the last part of the crossover and it gave me the impression that Tyler was finished. It was just before you announced this series, and I thought, ‘Oh, my god! Do you expect, what does this mean?’ But it was fun because I did not know what was the thing. Nobody told me anything about the series“.

This is not the only series of the Arrowverso that is in development as Green Arrow and the Canaries have a pilot ready for their issuance, and will tell the story of Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake as they form a new group of vigilantes.

Source.