So were the performances by Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera

The city of Los Angeles said goodbye yesterday Kobe Byant and his daughter Gianna in a public funeral in the Staples Center that was intended to be a tribute to the life. The emotional evening featured many speeches from family and friends of the Lakers star as the legendary Michael Jordan, who could not prevent the tears. Of the music in a night so special were commissioned Beyoncé, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

The first musical performance ran to Beyoncé. Got to the stage that I was surrounded by red flowers encased in a suit jacket and mustard-colored. He performed a ‘medley’ with arrangements more slow and nostalgic for the occasion of their songs Xo and Halo. “I’m here because I love Kobe,” he said before urging the audience to “sing so loud that is heard in heaven.”























After a painful speech of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who with tears in their eyes recalled Bryant as a little brother, someone who always had the “alert” and as a father, gave the shift to the songwriter, and actress Alicia Keys.

On this occasion, the artist is not sung, but played on the piano sonata Moonlight Beethoven, in which Bryant had pointed to as his favorite piece of classical music. Alicia Keys ended up with gestures of gratitude, he looked up and expressed his love to the widow, who was sitting in the audience accompanied by his three daughters, survivors.





The ceremony concluded Christina Aguilera, who performed a version of the Ave Maria in Italian, one of the five languages that Kobe Bryant he spoke fluently, besides English, Spanish, German and mandarin.





Other celebrities from the world of entertainment attended the public funeral, among those highlighted Jennifer Lopez, rappers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Kanye West. The cameras also captured women entrepreneurs Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and the exmodelo Gabrielle Union who accompanied her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade.

The ex-players of basketball, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’neal, Phil Jackson, Jerry West, Rick Fox, LeBron James and more than a hundred stars of the american basketball also came to the tribute.









