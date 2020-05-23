so it became Frozen 2″ arrives on June 26, Disney +

“Far beyond: making of Frozen 2”, the new documentary series original Disney + released on their platform the next 26 June, closely follows the complex work of filmmakers, artists, or designers of one of the most acclaimed lms of the studies Walt Disney: “Frozen II”.

The second installment of the adventures of Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven it was released on November 22, 2019, but even before the realization, a team of cameras of the studies Walt Disney snuck into the jobs of composers, artists, actors or animators, to record the challenges faced by the team at the time of making an animated film like this.

Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus. ?????? pic.twitter.com/Yw51d94Sdf — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 13, 2020

This documentary series of six episodes will take the viewer to get under the skin of the actors Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Sterling K. Brown (Lieutenant Mattias) and Evan Rachel Wood (Iduna), as well as in the head of the director, screenwriter, and creative director Jennifer Leeand, get this way how did all the Kingdom of Arendelle, in a race against the clock to deliver the film on time.

According to a press release of Disneythis is the first time that the cameras are present throughout the process of creating an animated film, capturing the “challenges implausible” and “progress humungous” of this “complex and intimate” animated film.

Despite this, it is not the first time that the giant Walt Disney Studios shows their hard work of composing a film. Thanks to the files Disney created in 1970, in which they have been saved both original designs as props, we can now see how they made those early animated films.

Also, in his official account of Instagram (Walt Disney Animation Studios), different artists show to the followers via a video how to make some of the designs of the characters more distinctive, as they can be Olaf, Baloo, Simba or Stich, among others.

EFE – Colombia.com