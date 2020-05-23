Sam Worthington: the star of “Avatar” that passed without penalty or glory and waiting for the sequel to shine | PHOTO by Hollywood

It was a December 10, 2009, when Sam Worthington it became one of the world’s most famous actors of Hollywood, thanks to “Avatar”.

After a modest entry into cinema with a role secondary in the film “Bootmen” (2000), the interpreter australian had already experienced success starring in films like “Somersault” (2004), “Macbeth” (2006) and “Rogue” (2007). However, roles as James Bond he had escaped from the hands.

For may 2009 has had his greatest success with the release of “Terminator Salvation”tape that co-starred along with Christian Bale in the role of cyborg Marcus Wright. However, the moderate success of this tape does not compare nothing to that experienced by appearing in the movie of James Cameron, who would become his name (next to the Zoe Saldana), star international.

The following ‘blockbusters’ that would not be equally prominent. In 2010, she starred in the remake of “Clash of the Titans” as Perseus, a role to which he returned with the sequel “Wrath of the Titans”, two years later.

After you fall in a series of films of little impact as the drama “Last Night”, the failed thriller “Man on a Ledge” (2012). Also participated in several films in his native australia as the tape on the surf “Drift” (2013) and the drama children’s “Paper planes” (2015). That same year he would participate in the mini-series australian “Deadline: Gallipoli”, in which he was also executive producer.

He also had a prominent role in the war film of Mel Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge (2016), in which she played opposite Andrew Garfield. A year later, he would participate in the christian movie “The Shack” (2017), which was destroyed by the critics, receiving 21% of ‘freshness’ at Rotten Tomatoes, though it received support from the audience more conservative. The couple would return to television for acting in “Manhunt: the Unabomber”, a version fictionalised hunting the american terrorist.

His following films also cause much impact, with “The Hunter’s Prayer,” in 2017, “The Titan” in 2018, and the psychological thriller “Fractured” in 2019.

And although it is expected that the great return of Worthington arrives in 2021, when the second part of “Avatar” is to premiere in the theaters, there is still one more film on the horizon of the actor outside of the shadow of Cameron. This is “Dreamland”, a psychological thriller directed by Nicholas Jarecki on the epidemic of opioid that will act alongside Armie Hammer, Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly and Lily-Rose Depp. Still has no departure date.

