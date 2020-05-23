Ranking the best and worst dressed of the week

This tenth week of confinement has left us looks full of basic they are very easy to copy. The garments of denim, or combinations of black and white have been the bets of ‘influencers’ such as Chiara Ferragni and Olivia Palermo, that have been worn for a few outfits casual ideal for these days of the spring.

On the contrary, Britney Spears or Kim Kardashian have been two of the famous who have not quite hit with their looks among casual and extravagantin this third week of may. These have been the ‘outfits’ featured, for good and for badof the week:













The six best

Chiara Ferragni proves that the denim is a safe bet to succeed with a casual look. The Italian has worn a shirt knotted with shorts to run errands for Milan.





Olivia Palermo with a look black-and-white, is formed by a sweatshirt and skirt ‘midi’ satin with side slit and sneakers with tie to contrast.

Olivia Palermo walks by your neighborhood of New York

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)









Karlie Kloss with a casual look full of basic to be at home. The top bet for a cardigan rose combined with a white t-shirt and some tracksuit trousers.

Karlie Kloss during the round of applause to the health from the balcony of his apartment in New York

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)



















Elsa Hosk he has also chosen the combination foolproof black-and-white with this coat maxi with belt XL , pants, and moccasins.

Elsa Hosk during her shopping in Soho in New York

(Dylan Travis/ABACA / GTRES)









Justin Bieber has been successful with a colourful look in pink and yellow that has been put together with your Nike.

Justin Bieber photo to the paparazzi in Los Angeles

(Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com / GTRES)









Paula Echevarría has released a set of two-piece Calvin Klein has blended shirt with a masculine-cut perfect.

















The four worst

Olivia Wilde he has joined one of the trends this summer, the dress with puffed sleeves that is still a tad large and combines with a pair of shoes Vans.

Olivia Wilde walking with her daughter in Los Angeles

(TheImageDirect.com / GTRES)









Marc Jacobs has given to his followers another of her outfits extravagant quarantine. The combination of jersey and jeans is fine but sandals are not the most comfortable to be at home.





Britney Spears he has chosen to wear a white dress with embossed flowers looks without any kind of grace.













Kim Kardashian it has been “disguised” by Christina Aguilera (in the music video of ‘Dirrty’) with this bikini that combines with a pair of pants with openings and shoes of vinyl.











