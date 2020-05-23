Prince Harry is “new” dad in the united States

This confinement has been of benefit to the Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber. The models have set aside their fears and threw themselves on their first musical debut to the side of great friends.

Since we launched the voluntary confinement, we know that Cara Delevingne has taken refuge in the united States together with a group of friends, among them is the model Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford), Margaret Qualley, actress of “once Upon a time in Hollywood”, and the sister of the latter, the singer Rainsford.

And have taken advantage of the time and the creativity that they have to collaborate together in the launch of the music video of Rainsford, “Crying in the Mirror”. This is the first time that Face directs a musical production and Kaia Gerber is launched as an actress, I had already had any previous ownership interests in small business, but not one that was the protagonist. In the video also appears the actor Gregg Sulkin, known for his role as the Weasley in the series of Small lies.

“Rainey is an amazing artist and has been an honor to help to bring to life his great work,” said Cara Delevingne to i-D magazine. Gerber, for his part, thanked for the opportunity to debut as an actress: “I Am very grateful to be able to help bring a vision that is so creative to life. Working with so many good friends have made this video much more special”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TblbblHh7rQ(/embed)

What is certain is that these three friends have used their talents to do amazing things and break their own limits, and this debut comes at good time for the british model, since recently it was learned he had ended his relationship with actress Ashley Benson.

